AVON
Saturday Night Special
A road rage incident on March 7 had police searching for someone who fired a pistol while driving west on Interstate 90. The suspects remain unknown.
What A Fool Believes
Complaints about a possible intoxicated driver led police to find and arrest a 69-year-old man on March 5 on Jaycox Road. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) and open container..
AVON LAKE
Cuts Like A Knife
Someone entered the garage of a Forest Boulevard residence on Feb. 21 and slashed a car’s tires.
I Like Dreamin’
The driveway of a Walker Road residence seemed a lot like the driveway of his Cleveland Heights home to a 28-year-old man, who decided to sleep one off there. It was a bad idea, because police charged him with criminal trespassing and having control over a vehicle while intoxicated.
BAY VILLAGE
Just My Imagination
Police received a report on March 4 of four German shepherds at an Osborn Road home that had been barking all day. Police found no one living at the house, including German shepherds. No dogs could be heard in the neighborhood either.
I Walk The Line
Two neighbors were involved in a dispute on their property line, with one apparently more upset than the other. On March 4, one neighbor said the other had been constantly texting her concerning the driveway of the Rexford Avenue home. The receiver of the text said, due to the snow, she and her boyfriend have had trouble seeing the driveway, but they don’t know on whose property the tire tracks are located. Police advised both to cease and desist, and if the texter continued he would be charged with telecommunication harassment.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting
A March 4 telephone call led police to an Lorain Road apartment where they found a man injured from a fight. In talking with the man and witnesses, it seems the man and a friend were arguing when the friend began punching him. The 24-year-old man was arrested.
Buck Nekkid
And then there was the time on March 5 when a naked woman broke into a Concord House Apartments residence and assaulted a woman and her friend. The 25-year-old woman was identified and arrested. It turned out she had several warrants for her arrest. She will be charged with assault and public indecency, and the case has been referred to a grand jury for aggravated burglary.
NORTH OLMSTED
When I Grow Up To Be A Man
Sitting in a car with the lights on and motor running at 1:30 a.m. is bound to draw attention, and it did on Feb. 27 outside the Radisson Inn. It turned out the couple inside had mariguana and loaded guns. The man’s excuse was that he was told he could have the loaded gun in his car once he turned 21.
Waitin’ For The Bus
Someone was driving insanely on Feb. 27 near North Olmsted High School about 4:30 p.m. It turned out to be a very drunk young woman, who later blew a .278 breath alcohol content, which is almost 3½ times the legal limit of .08. She was charged with OVI.
Deja Vu
And, of course, there’s Walmart, where people go to shoplift. On March 5, someone decided to get arrested for theft for pulling the stick-something-that isn’t-scanned-in-my-bag-ruse. She was charged with theft.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Born To Run
A 23-year-old driver decided to outrun the police rather than stop for a speeding ticket on Feb. 25 on Root Road. What the brainiac forgot is that they can get his plate number and go to his house. He was later arrested.
ROCKY RIVER
Both Sides Now
A 26-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on Feb. 28 after being pulled over on Hilliard Boulevard for driving with an expired sticker. The sticker, it turns out, was for a different car. She was cited for expired and fictitious plates.
Silence is Golden
A caller reported a rowdy bunch of juveniles were tearing up the party room of a Lake Road condominium on March 2. When police arrived about 5 p.m., they found four youngsters talking quietly and no damage could be found anywhere. Perhaps the caller had no lawn to tell them to get off of.
Motorcycle Mama
Stopping a motorcycle with Florida plates, police noticed something strange. The plates, which expired in 2017, had been altered with a sharpie to have an expiration date of 2023. The biker was cited for expired plates and operating without an endorsement. The motorcycle was impounded.
WESTLAKE
The Little Old Lady From Pasadena
After getting his car hit and his foot run over on March 4 in Cleveland, a man followed a car driven by a woman on Interstate 90. Police stopped the car at the Lorain County line and found the 27-year-old driver to be confused and denying she had been in a crash. She was field tested – which she failed – and then she blew a breath-alcohol content of more than 2½ times the legal limit of .08. She was charged with OVI and driving under suspension.
Heartbreak Hotel
The Super 8 seemed to be the place on March 5. First at 8:30 p.m., police arrested a 40-year-old man who had a warrant as well as enough drugs to be able to change his name to Drug Mart. An hour later, police stopped a car for an equipment violation only to find the 24-year-old driver had a suspended license and a probation violation warrant from Strongsville. His 23-year-old passenger had a felony warrant from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Doctor My Eyes
Three nurses from Solivita of Westlake nursing home got tired of waiting to be relieved at work on March 6, so they went to the police department to drop off the keys to a medicine cart containing narcotics. The officer told them they needed to leave those keys with management of the nursing facility. As officers were calling a representative, the trio left. A report was turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for possible action.
Clean Up Woman
A resident reported on March 6 that several pieces of jewelry were missing from a bedroom. The person said a new cleaner was possibly the thief.
Some help received from various favorite songs.
