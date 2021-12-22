AVON
You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
A 33-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina, woman was arrested on Dec. 13 at the US Bank in Heinen’s after allegedly writing bad checks. She was charged with Identity fraud, tampering with records, obstructing official business, theft by deception, misuse of credit card and criminal simulation.
What Child Is This?
Police charged four Westlake young men (two 19-year-olds and two 18-year-olds) with underage consumption and criminal mischief after they were caught trying to steal a golf cart from Hilliard Lakes Golf Course in the early hours of Dec. 12.
AVON LAKE
Do They Know It’s Christmas?
An employee at Isla’s Ice Cream Shop on Lear Road received a suspicious phone call on Dec. 9. The caller claimed to be from the Avon Lake Police Department and investigating the owner. The caller got the employee’s name and number and asked how many large bills were in the store. The employee then contacted the owner, and the owner’s wife contacted the real police department.
Jolly Saint Nicholas
A red pickup followed a 31-year-old woman and her young child out of the Giant Eagle parking lot to Overlook Drive on Dec. 2. The pickup driver stopped the woman and began yelling profanities and threatening her. Police charged the 63-year-old man with menacing.
Christmas In Prison
Officers arrived at a residence on Fay Avenue on Dec. 3 regarding an altercation. Police found that it was two contractors with one detaining the other after it was learned he had stolen money from the residence. The 34-year-old Brook Park man was arrested and charged with theft.
BAY VILLAGE
I’ll Be Home For Christmas I
Police found an Irish setter on Lake Road the morning of Dec. 10. After finding the dog had no microchip, an officer took it to the kennel, where it received food and water. About two hours later, the dog was reunited with its owner after she said he had no license or means of transportation to get the dog.
I’ll Be Home For Christmas II
On Dec. 15, a resident called about her Irish setter getting loose and said she had no means of transportation. While on the phone, she reported the dog had returned. Yes, it’s the same dog, which the owner says needs a different collar.
Here Comes Santa Claus
A resident on Knickerbocker said Dec. 13 that a contractor has been parking in front of his house for two weeks, and the problem is that the Bay Village Sanitation Department is unable to collect the leaves that he has piled on the curb. He wants the truck to – ready – leave, but it’s legally parked. He asked if he could pile the leaves on his neighbor’s yard, but was told not to do it.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Sleigh Ride
While investigating an accident on Interstate 480 on Dec. 6, officers got a call from Parma police. They were reporting that a 64-year-old Seven Hills woman called to say she had picked up her 24-year-old daughter and her daughter’s 33-year-old boyfriend at a gas station near the accident site. Officers met the woman on Ridge Road in Parma, where they talked with the couple, who admitted to driving and being under the influence of narcotics. Officers charged the man with operating a vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and other violations. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the accident.
Nuttin’ For Christmas
People are told not to text while driving. Well, don’t drink and then deal with your cell phone either. And that’s what happened Dec. 9 on Stanford Avenue. A 24-year-old man left a Rocky River bar, looked down at his phone and then drove into a tree. He was charged with OVI and other violations.
NORTH OLMSTED
Please Come Home For Christmas
After a concerned citizen called on Dec. 10 about a possible intoxicated driver, officers found the driver, who had left Fatheads Brewery and said he’d had two beers. While he was failing his field sobriety tests, the driver changed “two” to “too.” as in “I’ll be honest, I think I had one too many beers.” At the station, he blew a .197, more than twice the legal limit of .08. He was charged with OVI, OVI breath alcohol of 0.17 or above, lane violation and failure to control.
Pretty Paper
An 18-year-old woman decided she’d be clever and not scan $294 worth of items at the self-scan of Walmart on Dec. 9. She wasn’t clever enough, though, because she was caught and charged with theft.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Little Drummer Boy
Officers thought an underage boy was possibly under the influence when they received a complaint about him on Dec. 10. After a search yielded two vaping devices and no drugs, it was determined that he was not under the influence but was a 15-year-old boy.
ROCKY RIVER
Jingle Bells
As he was unloading his car about midnight on Dec. 6, a Laverne Avenue resident noticed a man turning and dashing through the no-snow. With that suspicious behavior, the resident called police, who quickly found the 21-year-old Cleveland man, who had been stopped by Westlake police for similar behavior. Officers discovered he was wanted, and turned him over to North Olmsted police.
Silent Night
Police responded to a complaint about yelling coming from a Wooster Road apartment on the night of Dec. 12 only to find it was a resident arguing with someone on the phone. He agreed to be quiet for the night.
Home For The Holidays
A disagreement between a manager and employee of a Detroit Road restaurant resulted in a visit by police on Dec. 8. Both agreed there was a confrontation, but gave conflicting stories. The employee was fired and told not to return to the restaurant.
Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas
A woman complained to police that someone took her wallet early on Dec. 8 as she was at a Center Ridge Road restaurant with several people she knew. She suspects one of them, and police are investigating.
WESTLAKE
Santa Claus Is Watching You
A Dodge Charger was stolen from Serpentini Chevy on Dec. 10. Police databases were given information about the vehicle, and detectives are investigating.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
A man must be planning on giving televisions for presents this year as he walked out of Marc’s on Dec. 11 with several of the sets. The problem is he didn’t pay for them. He left in a blue Ford Ranger, and employees are attempting to get surveillance video of the theft.
