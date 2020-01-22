AVON
Security stops grocery theft
A 35-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Jan. 9 for theft after Walmart security said she took $220 in groceries and household items at 5:30 p.m.
Speeding leads to other charges
A 22-year-old Elyria man was cited Jan. 13 for possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and speeding after police stopped the car he was driving on Colorado Avenue at 8:21 p.m. for speeding.
Shoplifter flees security
Kohl’s security recovered two sweatshirts that an apparent shoplifter left behind Jan. 8 when he realized security was after him and fled at 4:20 p.m.
AVON LAKE
Gift card offer too good to be true
An Avon Lake man was asked Jan. 5 to send $125 in gift card redemption cards to a caller in California through the Live.me app for a chance to get $1,500 in cash. The offer proved too good to be true. The man sent the cards but never got a cent, he told police.
Jewelry stolen
A Vinewood Oval woman said Jan. 7 that someone apparently took several pieces of jewelry from her home sometime while she had work done on her home in mid-October.
Man fleeced in flower fraud
An Avon Lake man found Jan. 7 that someone had used his online banking account to order $200 in flowers.
Fake priest pulls gift card scam
An Avon Lake woman said Jan. 11 that someone claiming to be a parish priest contacted her asking for a $200 gift card donation, which she made. She realized shortly afterward that she had been scammed.
Back door kicked in
A Norman Avenue man found Jan. 13 that someone had kicked in his home’s back door sometime during the previous weekend. Nothing was missing.
BAY VILLAGE
Stolen bike found at Heinen’s
A Bay woman got her bicycle back Jan. 6 when she saw it in front of Heinen’s at 5 p.m. The bicycle was stolen in July. A maintenance worker found the bike abandoned behind Bay Lanes. After seeing it remain there for a few days, he told a Heinen’s worker, who then used it to ride to work. The woman was given the bicycle back when police confirmed she was the owner. Police encouraged people to register their bicycles with the police department, which is a free service and helps police return lost or stolen bikes.
Grandfather not fooled by phone scam
A Bay man got a call at 12:05 p.m. Jan. 10 from a woman who claimed to be his granddaughter and said she was in an accident. Then a man got on the phone and claimed to be a lawyer who requested money because of the accident. But the call ended when the lawyer couldn’t answer questions about the granddaughter. Police reminded people not to give personal information over the phone and to call police with any scam-type calls.
Erratic driving leads to arrest
A 37-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested Jan. 12 for drunk driving after an officer saw a car being driven erratically pass him on Lake Road at 2:39 a.m. The car crashed a short distance away at Lake and Pinewood roads. The driver was not injured and police arrested him after he failed field sobriety tests.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Suspicious sound in changing room
A woman in the Kohl’s fitting room around 6:50 p.m. Jan. 6 said she thought she heard the clicking sound a cell phone makes when a picture is taken. She noted a man was in the common area of the fitting rooms before she entered her room. She said she did not see anyone sliding a phone under her door or evidence that there was one. Store staff noted the common area is open to both sexes and that security video showed a young couple entering the common area, but said they did nothing suspicious.
Tips taken from Starbucks
A Starbucks clerk said she saw a customer on Jan. 1 take money from the tip jar when she started to turn away to enter his order. When she looked for a manager, the man took most of the remaining money, which she estimated at $50.
Text about trouble leads to arrest
A 28-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Jan. 12 after police followed up on a 1:50 a.m. call from a woman who said she got a text from a friend whose boyfriend was “tripping” and she was having problems with him. Police arrived at the Lorain Road apartment and a woman said her boyfriend had been choking her. She told police he had a gun in the apartment, but he had not threatened her with it. Officers got her out and as they were making preparations to enter, a man came out and surrendered peacefully, police said.
LAKEWOOD
Drunk-driving arrest
A 34-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 5 for drunk driving after police stopped him for erratic driving on Detroit Avenue.
Unwelcome visitor
A Detroit Avenue resident said Jan. 5 that someone got into his apartment overnight. He was checking to see what was taken.
Theft from home
A Warren Road man said Jan. 6 someone had stolen an assortment of items from his home sometime since Dec. 28.
NORTH OLMSTED
Car running; driver slumped over wheel
A 48-year-old North Olmsted woman was arrested Jan. 11 for drunk driving after police investigated a 9:41 p.m. report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a parked, still running car in the Westbury Apartments parking lot. After police roused her, they saw a bottle of Wild Irish Rose placed between her legs, they said. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Household items stolen from Walmart
A 24-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Jan. 12 for theft and driving on a suspended license after police stopped the car he was driving on Great Northern Boulevard at 6:50 p.m. Walmart security had asked police to look for the man because they said he took $1,193 in household and hygiene goods.
Failure to yield leads to trouble
A 35-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Jan. 12 for drunk driving after he turned in front of a car while pulling onto Lorain Road from a parking lot and almost caused an accident. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Air purifier theft
A 34-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested Jan. 12 for theft after Walmart security said he took two air purifiers at 8:46 p.m. Police stopped him as he attempted to drive away.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Woman cited for passing school bus
A 31-year-old North Ridgeville woman was cited for passing a school bus on Lear Nagle Road at 7:34 a.m. Jan. 6, and a 34-year-old North Ridgeville woman was cited for passing a school bus at 7:23 a.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road.
Arrest at Sheetz
A 68-year-old Chardon man was arrested Jan. 11 for rummaging through a car at the Lorain Road Sheetz then taking coffee and two candy bars from the business.
Vandals damage service garage with graffiti
Workers at the city service garage on Bainbridge Road found Dec. 30 someone had spray painted vulgarities on a garage door and truck over the weekend.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A 31-year-old Olmsted Falls woman was arrested Jan. 8 for drunk driving and not obeying a traffic signal after police stopped the car she was driving on Lear Nagle Road at 1:36 a.m.
ROCKY RIVER
Threat made at bank
Officials at the U.S. Bank branch on Detroit Road closed a customer’s account and told her not to come back after she told tellers Jan. 8, “You are all going to die” because she was charged overdraft fees. The bank wanted no further action taken after it closed her account.
Eyes on the road
A driver was warned to focus on the road after police investigated an 8:40 p.m. Jan. 8 call about a possible drunk driver on Interstate 90. Police stopped the car and found the driver wasn’t impaired, but they did find a mobile phone playing a video in the center console. No charges were filed.
Should be in the penalty box
A woman was escorted out of the Rocky River ice rink by staff Jan. 11 after repeatedly yelling and swearing at the referee. Police told the woman at 6:30 p.m. to go home when she refused to leave the parking lot. When police found she didn’t have a ride home, she was taken to a nearby coffee shop to arrange and wait for a ride, police said.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Gift card pay scam investigated
Police are investigating what they suspect was a scam at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Giant Eagle. A man wanted to buy $1,500 in gift cards and he handed the cashier a stack of $20 bills. But when the cashier counted the money, she found the bills totaled $1,480. He asked for the money back to count, and the purchase went through. At shift change, the normal check of her drawer found it was $800 short, store workers said, leaving staff to think he might have shorted her when he handed back the money after his recount. Store video showed the man pocketing something before he handed her back the money.
WESTLAKE
License problem leads to 2 arrests
A 28-year-old Parma woman was arrested Jan. 11 for possession of narcotics and driving on a suspended license after police stopped the car she was driving on Detroit Road at 2:25 a.m. for a license plate violation. She also is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on another charge, police said. When a 28-year-old friend from North Randall came to pick up the Parma woman at 12:45 p.m. at the Westlake Jail, police found she was wanted by Chester Township police for failure to appear in court. Police arrested her.
Remington Apartments thefts
Police said at least four cars, four garages and an apartment were entered between Jan. 11 and Friday. Items were stolen from one apartment, but police declined to say what was taken because of the ongoing investigation.
Window broken out
A Westown Boulevard man said Jan. 12 that someone broke out his car’s driver’s door window overnight, but apparently nothing was missing.
Not dead but in trouble
Police responded to a 2:30 a.m. call Jan. 16 that a person could be dead in a room at the Sonesta Suites on Clemens Road. No one was dead, but police found a 26-year-old woman with a warrant for her arrest from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department who said she was having problems breathing. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and warned to deal with the warrant after leaving the hospital. Police arrested an 18-year-old Cleveland man for carrying a concealed weapon after they found him carrying a loaded handgun Two other people in the room were told to return to their own rooms.
Converter cutoff
Workers at Comrod Inc. on Canterbury Road reported Jan. 14 that they found a catalytic converter had been taken off a work truck parked there.
Sidewalk fracas
Officers investigated a Jan. 16 report of a man and woman fighting on the sidewalk in front of American Greetings headquarters at Crocker Park. Police at 5:45 p.m. found the two had argued and thrown some items but had not physically fought. The man was wanted by North Olmsted police so he was turned over to that department. The woman was sent home.
Help from OnStar
OnStar was used to recover a car that a 29-year-old Cleveland woman had rented from Hertz Car Rental on Crocker Road in October but never returned. Warrants were issued for the woman’s arrest.
