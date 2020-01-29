AVON
Weaving car leads to arrest
A 34-year-old Elyria man was arrested Jan. 17 for drunk driving and not staying in lanes after police stopped the truck he was driving on Center Road at 8:17 p.m. when it went over marked lanes, police said.
Two arrested after stop
Two Grafton residents were arrested for traffic and drug offenses at 3 p.m. Jan. 18 after police stopped a car on Recreation Lane because it had a temporary license plate that was reported as stolen. A 25-year-old man was arrested for receiving stolen property because of the license plate, driving on a suspended license and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after police found heroin and the drug paraphernalia in the car. HIs passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Accident leads to arrest
A 52-year-old Avon Lake woman was arrested Jan. 19 for driving under the influence after police investigated a two-car accident on Interstate 90 at 9:40 p.m. The woman’s car had struck another car. Both cars were on the side of the road when police arrived. No injuries were reported.
Electronics stolen
A Hatteras Way man said Jan. 22 that a box of electronic goods, including a computer and TV, was stolen from his home in the last few weeks.
AVON LAKE
ID missing
A Walker Road woman said Jan. 12 that her military identification had been missing for a few days.
Attempted burglary
A Norman Avenue man found Jan. 13 that someone had tried to get into his home but couldn’t get in the door.
Gift card scam
An Avon Lake woman said Jan. 20 that said someone scammed her into buying $1,500 in iTune gift cards with the explanation that they could be given to new clients at work. She was instructed via email to send the card information to what she thought was a work supervisor. However, she and a supervisor found the emails to her were a scam.
BAY VILLAGE
Clear the way
An 18-year-old Lakewood man was arrested Jan. 20 for drug offenses after police checked a 1:20 a.m. report of a man in a car on Bruce Drive who refused to move for a city snow plow. After investigating, officers suspected there were drugs in the car and searched it, finding marijuana and prescription drugs, police said.
Erratic driving stop leads to arrest
A 23-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested Jan. 19 for drunk driving after police stopped a car on Wolf Road at 2:57 a.m. that was being driven erratically, they said. The driver was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Traffic trouble leads to arrest
A 55-year-old Westlake man was arrested Jan. 16 after police stopped the car he was driving on Lake Road near Porter Creek at 11:53 a.m. for a traffic violation. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, they said.
Nothing there for repo man
Police checking a 9:08 p.m. Jan. 16 from a neighbor about a possible break-in at her neighbor’s East Oakland Road home found a man there trying to repossess a car. However, the car was not there, so he left.
CLEVELAND METROPARKS
Editor’s note: Blotter items from the Cleveland Metroparks are six to eight weeks old because Metroparks officials require West Life reporters to file monthly requests to access the department’s public records of police activity. The information sent by the Metroparks lacks much information, including the time when incidents occurred.
EDGEWATER
Restroom vandalized
A beach house restroom was found vandalized Dec. 2.
Drug overdose treated
Metroparks and Cleveland police treated an apparent drug overdose victim with Narcan on Dec. 5 before Cleveland paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment.
HUNTINGTON RESERVATION
New grass turfed
Police found Dec. 16 that newly planted grass near the Huntington Playhouse had been run through by a car.
ROCKY RIVER RESERVATION
Two-vehicle accident
A driver was cited Dec. 4 for not maintaining an assured clear distance after his car hit a truck while driving in the Rocky River Reservation, police said. No injuries were reported.
Traffic, drug offenses
A driver was arrested Dec. 5 for driving under the influence, failure to maintain control and possession of marijuana after police investigated an accident in which a car hit a guardrail and a tree. No injuries were reported.
Accident at intersection
A driver was cited Dec. 11 for not yielding the right of way at an intersection when police investigated a two-car accident accident on Valley Parkway. No injuries were reported.
Car hits tree
A driver was treated by Lakewood paramedics Dec. 15 after the car she was driving south on Valley Parkway hit a tree, police said.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Missing medication
A caregiver for a West Valley Drive woman said Jan. 13 she found a half-full pill bottle of medication at the home that was the incorrect medication for her client. She said even if it was the right medication, pills were missing.
Stolen credit card used
A woman reported that someone used a brick to smash her car window while it was parked at the Rocky River Professional Arts Building on Center Ridge Road uring the day Jan. 14 and took her purse, which contained her wallet and credit cards. She went to cancel a credit card and found $140 had already been charged.
Credit card fraud
A Fairview Park man said Jan. 17 that someone used his credit card information to make an online purchase from Michaels. The bank credited the man’s account and is investigating.
Traffic issue leads to arrest
A 33-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested Jan. 18 for drunk driving and traffic offenses. Police said the man drove into the wrong lane and didn’t use a turn signal when he turned onto Lorain Road from West 227th Street at 12:40 a.m. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
LAKEWOOD
Porch pirate pilfers package
A man in the 12000 block of Detroit Avenue said Jan. 18 that someone took a package off his front porch during the day.
Food taken
Workers at the CVS Pharmacy on Clifton Boulevard said a man took an assortment of food items from the store at 1:58 p.m. Jan. 20.
Credit card stolen
A Lakewood man said his credit card was stolen while he was shopping in Marc’s the afternoon of Jan. 21.
NORTH OLMSTED
Passed-out driver arrested
A 38-year-old Brunswick man was arrested Jan. 14 for drunk driving after police checked several calls made at 7:45 p.m. about a man passed out behind the wheel of a van at Lorain and Dover Center roads. Police said they had to rouse the man to get him out of the van, then found he was incoherent and intoxicated.
Drivers hold drunk-driving suspect
A 57-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 14 for drunk driving, hit skip and related traffic offenses following an accident at 5:33 p.m. at Columbia and Gessner roads. Witnesses said the driver drove off after hitting another car. However, two witnesses flagged down police on Gessner a few minutes later and said they saw the accident and blocked the hit-skip suspect from leaving the area when he tried to drive off twice. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested after he refused to do sobriety tests, police said.
Clothing, bedding theft
A 67-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Jan. 15 for theft after Sears security said he took $415 in clothing and bedding while working there in December.
Food theft suspect wanted elsewhere
A 30-year-old Grafton man was arrested Jan. 15 for theft after Walmart security said he tried to run away with a shopping cart filled with $226 in food and household items. After he was stopped and arrested at 8:27 p.m., police found he was wanted in Elyria for burglary and by Middleburg Heights police for theft. After North Olmsted police arrested him, he was turned over to Middleburg Heights officers.
Game theft
A 33-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested Jan. 17 for theft after workers at The Exchange on Great Northern Boulevard said he took $140 in video games and an Xbox.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Construction equipment stolen
Workers at a Bagley Road construction site said Jan. 13 someone had taken several pieces of equipment from the site during the previous few days.
Driver cited for passing school bus
A 19-year-old North Ridgeville man was cited Jan. 14 for passing a school bus at 3:25 p.m. on Center Ridge Road.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 21-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested Jan. 19 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Root Road at 6:11 a.m. for going over marked lanes.
ROCKY RIVER
Alarm scares off intruders
A man trying to get into the Bickford Senior Living facility on Detroit Road at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 14 was thwarted. A man inside the facility saw a man estimated to be between ages 25 and 30 trying to get inside the inner doors when an alarm sounded. The witness said the intruder was trying to stop the alarm when another man arrived, and they left.
A meaty theft
A bearded man in his 30s wearing an orange coat took $80 in steaks from the Giant Eagle on Center Ridge Road at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 24. He was seen getting into a black Mercury and driving east on Center Ridge. Police could not find him.
Gun, marijuana arrest
A 20-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Jan. 18 for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license after police stopped him on Hilliard Boulevard at 8:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. An officer said he saw what appeared to be a marijuana blunt on the car seat. The driver then said he had more marijuana in his car. A search found a loaded Glock handgun, more marijuana and blunts. The car was impounded.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Wanted man arrested after traffic stop
A 23-year-old Cleveland man wanted by Brooklyn Police was arrested Jan. 19 after Sheffield Village officers stopped him for crossing marked lanes while driving on East River Road at 1:19 p.m. A records check showed he was wanted by Brooklyn police for driving on a license suspended for driving under the influence, so he was arrested and turned over to Brooklyn officers.
WESTLAKE
Phony prescriptions arrest
A 36-year-old Westlake man was arrested Jan. 19 for forging prescriptions after he tried to turn in two false prescriptions in two days, police said. Police began investigating after the man dropped off a prescription for oxycodone in a woman’s name at the Walgreens drive-through at 11 a.m. Jan. 17. A check showed that was a fake prescription. When the man tried to pass another phony prescription on Jan. 19, he was arrested.
Loaded gun found in car
A 35-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Jan. 20 for improper handling of a loaded gun and cited for traffic offenses and driving with an expired license after police said they stopped the car she was driving at 10 a.m. on Interstate 90 for the traffic violations. Police thought there was potential drug use and found a loaded handgun when they checked the car. The woman had a concealed-carry permit for the gun but did not tell police, as the law requires.
Westlake Lawns aren’t roadways
A 33-year-old Westlake man was arrested Jan. 20 after he drove over front lawns on Canterbury Road while trying to elude police before parking in front of a house, police said. The man fled inside the home and wouldn’t answer the door. The chase began after officers were investigating a 10:30 p.m. report of a disturbance at the Loco Leprechaun bar on Center Ridge Road. Workers said the man fled and gave police a description of his car. Police started the chase when the car refused to stop. Police got the man’s identity and gave it to the city prosecutor who is considering charges of driving under the influence, failure to comply and obstructing.
Passed out in car
A 58-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested Jan. 22 for driving under the influence after police investigated a 10 a.m. Jan. 22 report of a man passed out in a car on the Crocker Road exit ramp off Interstate 90 west.
