AVON
Food stolen from Meijer
Meijer reported at 4:27 p.m. Jan. 16 that a 24-year-old man stole nine food items valued at $32.43. When police arrived, information was gathered and a criminal complaint was filed.
Drunk in a pickup truck
An officer was patrolling Schwartz Road Park on Jan. 16 and noticed a pickup truck in a ditch in the middle of the field around 3 a.m. A 21-year-old woman was arrested for OVI. She was scheduled for court and released to a sober acquaintance.
AVON LAKE
Chainsaw theft
A Lakewood Drive resident reported on Jan. 6 a chainsaw was stolen from his garage between Dec. 22 and Jan. 6.
Deja Vu
A Firestone Drive man reported on Jan. 11 that he had received an online message that he was a victim of computer fraud, and he was instructed to purchase $17,000 worth of Bitcoin of America, which he transferred to two wallets. He is unable to verify his balance information.
Car window smashed
The window of a car belonging to a Vineyard Road woman was broken on Jan. 11 when she was visiting Giant Eagle, 31990 Walker Road.
Liquor store patron charged
A 60-year-old Aqua Marine man took the name Avon Lake Carryout and Liquor, 33501 Lake Road, literally, leaving the store without paying for some items. Police soon found him, charging him with disorderly conduct.
BAY VILLAGE
Cited for passing school bus
A school bus driver reported that a driver passed his stopped bus while he was picking up students at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 10 on Lake Road. The bus was stopped near Kenmore Drive with his stop sign out and red lights flashing when he was passed. After a brief investigation, the driver was identified as a 25-year-old Lakewood resident who was cited for passing a stopped school bus, and will face charges in Rocky River Municipal Court..
Employer scam
A Wolf Road resident reported at 10:52 a.m. Jan. 10 that she had been scammed out of over $4,000 by her potential online employer. She said she received a check in the mail and was asked to deposit it into her personal account. Police are investigating.
Suspicious activity
A Bradley Road resident called dispatch at 11:14 p.m. Jan. 10 to report that a neighbor had contacted him and stated that someone was in his vacant house walking around with a flashlight. Officers located two males inside the house, and, after calling the owner, determined they were contractors and were allowed to be at the house. The owner was unaware they would be working that late.
Drunk driving
An officer stopped a vehicle on Wolf Road near Douglas Drive for a traffic violation at 12:56 a.m. Jan. 15. After speaking with the 25-year-old Fairview Park man, the officer suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and as a result, the driver was arrested for OVI and will face charges in Rocky River Municipal Court.
Mailbox struck
A Forestview Road resident reported at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 16 that her mailbox had been damaged overnight. An officer discovered it had been struck by a vehicle. The damage was documented.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Stolen items
Information regarding a 45-year-old Cleveland woman was sent to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office for indictment on Jan. 10 after police received reports that she had stolen stealing items from Ulta Cosmetics on three separate days in January.
Theft
Two people of interest were identified on Jan. 10 for theft at Kohl's.
Disorderly behavior
A 46-year-old Cleveland man was cited for Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated at Lorain Road. on Jan. 11 after officers observed him sleeping behind a closed business.
Grand theft
Two people of interest were identified on Jan. 12 for a theft of electronics at Target that had occurred on Dec. 10.
Disorderly conduct
Officers cited a 27-year-old Richmond Heights man for Disorderly Conduct and Open Container after reports of him running into traffic and knocking over a garbage can at the intersection of Lorain Road at W. 220th Street.
ROCKY RIVER
Traffic violations
Police cited a 52-year-old Cleveland man for traffic violations and drug paraphernalia after they stopped his car at River Oaks Driver on Jan. 11. Police found his driver’s license was suspended and was wanted by three other police departments. His passenger, a 66-year-old Rocky River woman, was cited for drug paraphernalia.
License plate theft
Police recovered a stolen license plate on Jan. 13 that had been reported missing the previous day by the owner of a Kia parked at a Detroit Road shopping center.
Expired plates
Police cited a 24-year-old Cleveland woman on Jan. 14 for operating a 2016 Chevy with license plates that had expired in July 2021.
WESTLAKE
Dressing room voyeur arrested
Police received a report of a male acting suspiciously at Nordstrom Rack at Crocker Park around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27. A woman believed that the man was taking photos of her while she was trying on clothes in the store dressing rooms. The man left the store but was stopped on Crocker Road near UH St. John Medical Center. Police questioned him and seized his cell phone. Analysis of the cell phone and witness interviews led to two charges for misdemeanor voyeurism that were filed last week against the man, 33..
9mm gun left in rental car
Police received a call from Enterprise Rent-A-Car around 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 that they had found a firearm in a rental vehicle that had been returned. Police recovered the 9mm handgun along with information about who rented the car. The woman who returned the vehicle said that the gun belonged to her adult son.
Woman scammed out of money
A 72-year-old woman came to the police department around 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 to report that she was the victim of a scam. Around the same time, a local bank employee called and the woman had been withdrawing large sums of cash and they suspected she was being scammed. The woman relayed that she had received a call from a man who said he represented Publishers Clearing House and that she had won over $5-million in the sweepstakes. He told her that she had to pay Ohio and federal taxes up front, which consisted of thousands of dollars. Some of the cash was sent through a shipping service, but on two occasions, the victim turned over cash to people who drove to her house. Investigators are collecting evidence to try to identify suspects.
On drugs at the Sonesta
Staff at the Sonesta Suites on Clemens Road called police around 2:45 p.m. Jan. 15 about an unwanted guest. A woman had been evicted from the property earlier that day after causing a disturbance. Staff reported that she was incoherent and they believed she was “on something.” Officers found the 31-year-old Fairview Park resident driving in the parking lot and was arrested for OVI.
