AVON
TV taken
A 42-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Jan. 3 for taking a television from Walmart at 1 a.m.
Woman arrested after hitting mailbox
A 35-year-old Lorain woman was arrested Jan. 7 for drunk driving and failure to control after police investigated a 10:30 p.m. accident in a Colorado Avenue parking lot where a mailbox and telephone junction box were hit. The woman was found walking a short distance from the accident. No injuries were reported.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A 27-year-old Strongsville man was arrested Jan. 6 for drunk driving after police initially stopped the car he was driving on Lake Road for a traffic violation.
AVON LAKE
Mysterious Christmas card
An Avon Pointe Avenue family said Dec. 30 that they received a Christmas card in the mail from an unknown person referring to them practicing a non-Christian religion. Family members said it might be the result of a recent argument with a neighbor. Police said they found no evidence of it coming from a neighbor.
Abandoned bicycle found
A Mongoose bicycle was found at 4:34 p.m. Jan. 1 near Lear Road and Creekside Drive.
Crash prompts arrest
A 40-year-old Avon Lake woman was arrested Jan. 2 for drunk driving, texting while driving and failure to maintain control after she crashed the car she was driving into a parked car at 9:40 p.m. on Ambleside Drive. Police said she was found walking away from the crash. No major injuries were reported.
Burglary under investigation
Police are investigating a burglary after a Meridian Court resident said his master bedroom was ransacked after someone threw a paver through a sliding door the night of Jan. 3 to get into the home.
Tail light trouble
A 24-year-old Lorain man was cited Jan. 4 for driving on a suspended license after police stopped the car he was driving on Walker Road at 5:30 a.m. for not having a working tail light.
BAY VILLAGE
Suspicious damage
A woman in the 23000 block of Lake Road said Dec. 31 that she found at 3:50 p.m. someone had damaged the screen and lock to her door but had not entered the home.
Bad driving leads to arrest
A 27-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested Jan. 1 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Wolf Road at 2 a.m. for erratic driving.
Two in car arrested for alcohol, drugs
A 49-year-old Mentor man and 37-year-old Bay Village woman were arrested at 1 a.m. Jan. 3 on alcohol- and drug-related offenses after police stopped the car the man was driving on Wolf Road for a traffic violation. Both people appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police said. They also appeared to have used a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, police said.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Not so Happy New Year
A 24-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested after police investigated a 9:27 p.m. Jan. 1 report of a fight between a man and woman at the Randall House Apartments. The two had gotten into an argument about how to celebrate the new year, with the woman scratching and hitting the man, police said. The man declined to press charges, but police found the woman was wanted by Garfield Heights and arrested her.
Not at this address
A West 215th Street woman said Jan. 3 someone tried to use her personal information to open a bank account and change her address. She told the bank she didn’t seek the address change and alerted police.
Out-of-state scam
Police in Bartlett, Illinois, called Fairview officers Jan. 3 about an elderly resident being scammed in their city by a caller who got the victim to buy Target gift cards. The Bartlett investigators found the cards were used at the Target store in Fairview Park. Possible identification of the criminals was found, so officers are trying to positively identify and charge them.
Rare coins taken at show
Exhibitors at the Jan. 5 coin show at the American Legion Post No. 42 on Brookpark Road said 10 Morgan Silver Dollars, a 1930 silver Standing Liberty quarter and a 1915 Buffalo nickel were taken during the show.
LAKEWOOD
Drunk-driving arrest
A 34-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Dec. 5 for drunk driving after police stopped him for erratic driving on Detroit Avenue.
Unwelcome visitor
A Detroit Avenue resident said Dec. 5 someone got into his apartment overnight. He was checking to see what was taken.
Theft from home
A Warren Road man said Jan. 6 someone stole an assortment of items from his home between Dec. 28 and the 6th.
NORTH OLMSTED
Fuzzy’s Tavern trouble for two
Two women were arrested Jan. 1 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police dispatchers got an 8:15 p.m. call from Fuzzy’s Tavern on Lorain Road and heard voices arguing before the call cut off. A call back went to voicemail, so officers investigated. Workers told police that a 41-year-old Olmsted Falls woman and a 44-year-old Litchfield woman had been arguing with each other and patrons, which included knocking off a man’s hat and glasses. The two women were arrested in the back seat of a car outside the bar, police said.
Crossing the line
A 32-year-old Elyria man was arrested Jan. 1 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Columbia Road at 12:22 a.m. for going over the center line several times. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Clothing caper at Macy’s
A 48-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Jan. 3 for taking $3,900 in clothing and accessories from Macy’s after 8 p.m.
Weaving leads to arrest
A 36-year-old Lakewood man was arrested Jan. 6 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Lorain Road for crossing over lanes several times.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Hydrant hit, driver cited
A 40-year-old North Ridgeville man was cited Jan. 4 for failure to control and not stopping after an accident on Root Road. Police said he hit a fire hydrant at 8:01 a.m. and tried to drive off. He was stopped and arrested a short distance from the accident.
Theft, traffic arrest
A 39-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Elyria, were arrested for theft at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 4. Police stopped the car the man was driving because it matched the description of one connected to a theft from Marc’s a short time earlier. They found the man was driving on a suspended license.
Teen found slumped over wheel
A 19-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested Jan. 2 for driving under the influence after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel at 8:48 p.m. on Lear Nagle Road.
ROCKY RIVER
Water flow woes
A Lake Road man found his backyard water spigot was open and flowing at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 31. The area was checked and no suspects were found.
Medical issues
Workers at the Ferris Steakhouse on Wooster Road answered a knock at their back door at 10:50 a.m. and found a 41-year-old North Olmsted man having a medical emergency. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Driver cited
A 45-year-old North Olmsted man was cited Dec. 31 for reckless operation and disorderly conduct after police investigated a report of a man yelling at another motorist after a two-car accident on Detroit Road at 1:50 p.m. The man was yelling and taunting the other driver, who had locked herself in her car to keep away from the man, police said. The man doing the yelling had caused the accident, police said, which led to the citations.
Discarded boxes lead to dumper
Workers at Cravings Thai Cuisine on Lake Road found boxes and furniture not belonging to them in their dumpster Dec. 31. They complained to police, whose investigation led them to a Linda Street resident whose name and phone number were on boxes and documents. The woman initially denied to the Cravings staff that she did the dumping, but admitted it to police when officers questioned her. She apologized and retrieved the trash, so no charges were filed.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 49-year-old Rocky River woman was arrested Jan. 4 for drunk driving after police stopped the car she was driving on Westway Drive for driving erratically. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, they said.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Van stolen
A guest at the Homewood Suites Hotel found at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 4 that her van had been stolen overnight. Elyria police found the van about four hours later on Hilltop Drive.
Food stolen
A 25-year-old Elyria man was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Dec. 31 for taking an assortment of food from Dollar General on Colorado Avenue.
WESTLAKE
Overdose treated in car
A 23-year-old Westlake man was given Narcan at 3 a.m. Jan. 4 in the Courtyard by Marriott parking lot after police were called about a possible overdose in a car. The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Crash leads to charges
A 36-year-old Wadsworth man was arrested Jan. 4 for driving under the influence, failure to control and driving on a suspended license following a crash on Interstate 90 at 3:45 p.m. Police received several calls about a reckless driver on I-90. The man was treated for minor injuries.
Erratic driving prompts arrest
A 44-year-old Garfield Heights man wanted in Portage County was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 4 after police got a call about a possible drunk driver on Crocker Road. Westlake officers did not think the man was intoxicated, but found the Garfield Heights warrant and arrested him.
Car off the road
A 42-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested Jan. 5 for driving under the influence, failure to control and possession of marijuana after police investigated a car off the road at 1:30 a.m. near the Columbia Road exit of Interstate 90.
Online scams avoided
Police are investigating two online scams. On Jan. 7, a Westlake man got an email from someone claiming to be from American Express. He grew suspicious after checking some information and called police. On Jan. 9, a Westlake woman got a message from someone claiming to be from Microsoft saying she had to pay to fix problems. She also called police. Neither person lost any money.
Items stolen from unlocked car
A Remington Drive family said at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 someone got into their car the previous night and took a wallet and credit cards. There has been no activity on the cards since the theft.
Ornament theft at library
A 64-year-old woman who claimed to be homeless was arrested Jan. 10 for taking ornaments from a tree in the Westlake Porter Public Library after police reviewed security video. Police were called when workers noticed the ornaments were missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.