AVON
Not your normal beer run
Someone on Aug. 8 at 2:09 a.m. went into Circle K on Chester Road and helped themselves to some alcoholic beverages. That person then ran away before police arrived. The runner has not been identified.
AVON LAKE
Death Race 2020
A Ford F150 missed the parking lot of Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, on Aug. 7. It also missed Electric Boulevard. And State Route 83. In missing all of these, the truck suffered heavy damage while leaving glass and debris in the road and parking lot, plus its airbags were deployed. The driver, having trouble leaving the truck and smelling of alcohol, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to control and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BAY VILLAGE
Scooby Doo, Where Are You?
A concerned citizen on Walmar Drive contacted police Aug. 12 that something might be wrong on Fairwin Drive because a dog was barking loudly for an hour. Police investigated and reported “Area is quiet.”
Pooped
A Non-Pet Owner (NPO) on Upland Road reported Aug. 13 that someone was putting dog poop bags in her trash cans on Tuesdays after the trash had been picked up. The NPO does not appreciate it, and will place a sign on her cans.
May I help you? Oh no...
A local insurance agent called police about an angry customer on Aug. 12. The customer, angry about an open claim, has called using abusive language and profanity, and has started to threaten by saying he was going to “take care” of them. Police advised the agent to tell the customer to cease and desist or possibly face criminal charges. Police also left a voicemail for the caller.
Not exactly 'I am king of the world'
Police stopped a car on Aug. 6 after it approached them on Wolf Road near Bracken Way with a female passenger standing up with half of her body outside the sunroof. She was charged with not wearing a seat belt.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Some dumbbell causes damage
On Aug. 9, a woman on West 214th Street called about her car's rear window being damaged when an unknown person threw a dumbbell against it just after midnight.
Mongoose found
A stolen Mongoose was discovered in Cleveland when a juvenile suspect was attempting to sell the bicycle along with another stolen bike. On Aug. 6, a woman reported her son's Mongoose bike stolen after seeing a group of kids near her garage.
Where's the be... ah, items?
On Aug. 8, a woman left a wagon with personal items and medications to go into Wendy's on Center Ridge Road. After leaving Wendy's, she discovered her wagon was missing.
NORTH OLMSTED
Who leaked this to the media?
Described as intoxicated, a 44-year-old Fairview Park woman was reported at Kensington Court Apartments after being seen urinating against a wall about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. When police arrived she was drinking from a “half full” (half empty?) bottle of Liberty Creek Chardonnay, which costs about $4 for a half liter. After refusing to talk with police, the woman emptied the bottle, this time on the ground. Police discovered she had three active warrants from North Olmsted as well as warrants from Westlake and Fairview Park and arrested the wine lover.
Just missed by 32
A female “shopper” was stopped by security as she exited Walmart Aug. 3 after failing to scan 32 items worth $210.48. She did manage to scan 11 items that came to $35.39. Security said she placed unscanned items into Walmart bags. She told the police that she wasn't familiar with the Walmart scanner and that she “just got back from a trip and was tired.”
She must like Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’
Police watched a driver weave then hit the center divider on Interstate 480 eastbound on Aug. 3. She told police she struck the divider because “she was changing music on her phone.” Police began following the 19-year old after getting reports of a car weaving all over the road. After she failed field sobriety tests, she was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Another beer run
Wearing an orange hoodie and a mask, probably not for COVID-19, a 19-year-old entered the Speedway at Center Ridge and Jaycox roads on July 24 and left with a 24-pack of beer without paying. Police soon found the Elyria resident and charged him with theft and underage alcohol possession.
This isn't the high school
Police stopped a car leaving a closed business at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, and discovered the 18-year-old Avon driver had been smoking marijuana. He has been cited for possession of marijuana.
ROCKY RIVER
Burgled and partially returned
A Beachwood Drive resident told police about midnight on Aug. 6 that he returned home to find his Acura missing and his home ransacked. Neighbors reported seeing unknown teenagers in the house. About 1:45 a.m. the man called to say the car had been left in front of his house. The detective bureau is investigating.
A nose for trouble
A woman in the paint aisle of Home Depot said a man punched her in the back and swore at her after he told her to pull her mask over her nose. The manager was informed and called police during the Aug. 7 incident.
WESTLAKE
He came from the right place
A 52-year-old Westlake man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on Aug. 8. After leaving the Loco Leprechaun, he backed his Jeep into a Cadillac and left. Police stopped him on Fairlawn Drive in North Olmsted. He was also charged with hit-skip.
Crooks working overtime
A crook or a group of crooks were busy the night of Aug. 13. Police spotted a car in the Ganley BMW parking lot on Sperry Drive about 1 a.m. But before they could investigate, the vehicle left after taking a catalytic converter and attempting to steal another car. Later, two parking lots in the 24000 block of Detroit Road had reports of theft, with a catalytic converter stolen off a box truck and $10,000 in tools taken from three vans. Police believe all were committed by the same suspects.
