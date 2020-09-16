Westshore Police Blotter
ALL CITIES
OK, folks, this is for all of you. There has been report after report after report of cars being entered and items stolen out of them. They all have something in common: the cars were left unlocked. It doesn't matter if your car is in your driveway. If it’s unlocked, it makes it really easy for a “ne’er-do-well” to open your door and look for stuff. This is going on in all the cities. Lock your cars. And take your keys. If they are going to steal a car, at least make them work at it. Rant over.
AVON
One Toke Over the Line
Police hit the jackPOT, so to speak, on Sept. 6 when they stopped an eastbound car for speeding on Interstate 90. Sitting in plain view was marijuana, while the car smelled of the burnt aftermath. Along with a speeding ticket, the 21-year-old Cleveland resident was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, the passenger was placed under arrest on an existing warrant through Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office.
BAY VILLAGE
Space Oddity
A family on Nantucket Row got a visitor on the morning of Sept. 6. While feeding her baby at about 4 a.m., the mom noticed a man she did not know outside. Her husband said the visitor kept staring into space, then began making eye contact and waving. Police placed the friendly little guy under arrest for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Don't Waste My Time
It looked suspicious. It was a car in Cahoon Memorial Park during the night of Sept. 9. But it did not have anyone in it. People were concerned because — and this is important — there was a blanket covering the driver's side. Police found a note saying AAA had been called and the window halfway up — or was it down? A jacket covered the opening. Police determined the car was experiencing electrical problems.
Splish Splash
He couldn't get his mom to answer the door, and when he knocked her dogs barked. So police came to the aid on a man visiting his mother on Windsor Drive. They called, and found she was taking a shower. We don't blame her for not answering the door.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Don't Want You No More
A 34-year-old Cleveland man was found passed out on a bench behind the Windsor Apartments on Lorain. A bottle of Mike’s Hard Lemonade was next to him. (That should be enough for some sort of charge.) When police called family members to take responsibility of him, they refused. So he was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. He also was found to have an active felony warrant and was transported to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office after he sobered up.
The Times They Are A-Changing
Police have something to say about reports of political signs being stolen from front yards: “We would like to remind everyone despite your personal beliefs and best intentions it is illegal to trespass on the property of another and steal items. In these contentious times please respect other’s first amendment rights and not risk arrest. The best way to express your support or opposition to a candidate is to vote in the upcoming election.” Especially if you’re voting for my candidate.
NORTH OLMSTED
Something Stupid
Folks, stop stealing from Walmart and Giant Eagle. Both places have security cameras. They can see you sticking unpaid items into bags. On Sept. 6, an Einstein-wannabee tried to place 16 items totaling $118.88 (tax included) into bags that he had nine items for which he actually paid. He didn't make it far. A few days earlier on Aug. 31, another person was scanning more expensive items as less expensive ones and bagging them. Guess what? She got caught. Her excuse? She saw it on Tik Tok. Now, she has a different type of video for that app.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
There's a Tear in My Beer
On Sept. 3, a 60-year-old North Ridgeville resident had his car stopped after making several violations. He was found to be operating a vehicle while impaired.
ROCKY RIVER
(Un) Cool Jerk(s)
Two not-nice people decided to rob a man at gunpoint on Aug. 27. He was out for a walk about midnight when the pair got out of an SUV to hold him up. They took his wallet and cell phone before another not-so-nice person, this one a female, drove off. Unfortunately, no security cameras were near the area that is close to the intersection of Wooster and Hilliard roads.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE/SHEFFIELD LAKE
I Forgot to Remember to Forget
I have never met the person who sends me the information from Sheffield, but she seems super nice. The other day I sent her a message and I was half asleep. She responded that she knew what it was like, and here were the reports I requested. But nothing was attached. So she really did know what it was like. And I still like her. (I hope she isn’t mad at me for telling this.)
WESTLAKE
Hammer(ed)Time
A 39-year-old Westlake resident must be either a very bad driver or he was drinking. Getting stopped after driving erratically near Detroit and Columbia Roads on Sept. 9, the driver said he hadn't been drinking. Two things caused police to doubt him: the strong smell of alcohol and a half-full (or was it half-empty?) bottle of vodka. A test showed he was five times over the legal limit.
Baby, I'm A Want You
Employees found a sleeping man in an SUV at the BP at Bradley and Detroit roads on Sept. 6, not a normal place for people to sleep for three or so hours. When police arrived, they discovered the SUV had been stolen in Cleveland at gunpoint. When the driver was awakened, it was discovered he had an active warrant, and he admitted he had stolen the SUV but said he didn't have a gun. This citizen was turned over to the Cleveland Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.