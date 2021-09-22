AVON
The Accident I
A 36-year-old Amherst driver struck a light pole on State Route 83 on Sept. 10, then continued with heavy damage to the pickup. Police found the truck, and arrested the man for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI). He was charged with OVI, OVI breath, failure to reinstate, stopping after an accident and failure to control.
Six O'clock News
Police stopped a 15-year-old boy on the corner of Jaycox Road and Keller Drive on Sept. 11, and charged him with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and underage possession of alcohol. He was released to his father.
Same Thing Happened To Me
A business on Center Road reported that a sign was stolen from its property on Sept. 12.
BAY VILLAGE
Crooked Piece of Time
A resident paid $20,000 to a bank to pay for accounts that were allegedly fraudulently set up with his personal information on Sept. 8. The bank was fake. The incident is being investigated.
The Oldest Baby In The World
An intoxicated man was arrested on Sept. 9 after Westlake police said he was involved in a menacing incident. Police found him as he pulled into his driveway, and, after he failed field sobriety tests, they arrested him for OVI. The 59-year-old man will also face charges in Westlake.
Sleepy Eyed Boy
Police on Sept. 9 found a car that was running but had its windshield smashed out. When checking the car, officers discovered the driver sleeping. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and, yes, he failed. The 32-year-old Sheffield Lake man was arrested for OVI.
This Cold War With You
A woman complained that she was assaulted by a neighbor while she attended a party on Sept. 10. Police spoke with the involved and are investigating.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Aw Heck
Strange things were afoot at the Circle K on Sept. 9 when a 52-year-old Cleveland man came out carrying three cases of Bud Light. OK, it's not that kind of light. When he saw the officers, who were responding to a report of a drunk who was causing problems, he took off running. He was cited for petty theft and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and taken to the city jail, where he stayed until he was sober.
There She Goes
While investigating a three-car accident on Interstate 480 on Sept. 10, officers realized one of the drivers appeared to be tanked. After failing field sobriety tests, the 36-year-old Streetsboro woman was arrested for OVI.
Down By The Side Of The Road
Police knew something wasn't right when they saw a car on Sept. 12 driving east in the westbound lane of Lorain Road. After stopping the car, they found that the driver had drug paraphernalia and possible narcotics in plain sight. The 41-year-old Elyria driver and the 33-year-old Cleveland passenger were arrested.
NORTH OLMSTED
Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness
Officers pulled over a car that was speeding on Lorain Road on Sept. 11, and noticed that the driver seemed drunk. After they conducted field sobriety tests, their suspicions were confirmed. At the station, a breath alcohol test was given, showing .141, which is almost twice the legal limit of .08. The driver was charged with OVI.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Forbidden Jimmy
A driver was pulled over on Center Ridge Road because the vehicle’s owner had an active warrant. The 31-year-old Elyria man took off running, but was soon caught hiding in the woods.
ROCKY RIVER
Automobile
A witness supplied police with a few details about a hit-skip on Sept. 9 at the ACE Hardware store. The most important detail was the license plate. The owner was cited for leaving the scene of an accident on private property.
A Good Time
Some people went through unlocked cars on Sept. 10 in the Riverdale Drive area. One car had some loose change and some other items taken. Detectives are investigating.
Quit Hollerin' At Me
Reports of a couple arguing on Sept. 11 at apartments on Wooster Road had police arriving to calm things down. The female visitor, from California, had tried to leave after the argument by calling an Uber, but the male partner in the argument took her phone and destroyed it. He was cited for criminal damaging, while she was taken to a safe place until her return flight to California.
SHEFFIELD/SHEFFIELD LAKE
Grandpa Was A Carpenter
A car was running in a driveway on Oakwood Drive for a long time on Sept. 2. Officers investigated and found that the owner just forgot to turn it off.
WESTLAKE
The Accident II
Police were following a car after seeing it commit several violations on Sept. 12, but it would not stop. Well, it did when it struck a stop sign at Detroit Road and Mendelsohn Drive. After field sobriety tests, the 19-year-old woman was arrested for OVI, speeding, reckless operation and weaving.
Silent Night All Day Long
Someone stole the rims and tires off a vehicle at Nick Mayer Lincoln on Sept. 14. Surveillance footage is being reviewed.
Leave The Lights On
Extended Stay America lived up to its name on Sept. 14. The hotel's residents kept police and UH St. John Medical Center busy. At 5 p.m., a resident overdosed. After a two-hour break, employees found a passed-out man with a medical condition in a hallway. At 9 p.m., another OD had police returning and sending the victim to the hospital. Officers felt the person renting the room was responsible for the ODs taking place. The 39-year-old Cleveland man had been renting the room for the past year.
With some help from John Prine.
