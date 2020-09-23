AVON
Three Coins in the Fountain
I believe Mulligan's Pub and Grille has restrooms, but a little fact like that didn't stop a 57-year-old Avon man from using the parking lot Sept. 15 as his own personal potty. This fun fact got him in further trouble when someone complained. Police stopped the Human Fountain at the intersection of Detroit Road and Colorado Avenue. He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, weaving, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Rocky
A 27-year old tough guy from Sheffield proved his manhood on Sept. 9 when police described he had an “physical altercation” with a 44-year-old North Ridgeville woman at the Speedway on Recreation Lane. Police found him after he left and charged him with two counts of menacing.
AVON LAKE
Groundhog Day
Like all of the western suburbs of Cleveland, Avon Lake has been hit with a rash of car thefts and car break-ins. Many of the cars have been found in Cleveland, and it appears that most of the thefts are taking place between 2-6 a.m. Police again sent out a plea to the residents to lock their vehicles and to report any suspicious people.
BAY VILLAGE
Bambi
An injured deer was reported on Lake Road on Sept. 16. Police made a decision to end the animal's suffering.
Little Miss Sunshine
A resident of Huntington Woods Parkway on Sept. 15 complained to police about a neighbor sending him text messages. A windstorm caused a tree to hit the neighbor's house, and the resident said his insurance company had the repairs completed. According to the man, the neighbor has been sending him messages to pay her deductible and tear down his fence. The man also has received such nice ones as “Are you here illegally?” He provided the information in case the neighborliness escalates.
Son of Big Foot
A Lake Road resident called police on Sept. 13 about a dead raccoon on his sidewalk. He was told to bag it and place it where it could be picked up for garbage pickup.
Mean Girls
They appeared out of nowhere. When he awoke on Sept. 14, a Jefferson Court resident saw something unusual in his yard. A BLM sign was placed where no BLM sign had been. Then, someone placed a large traffic cone on top of his SUV, where no one would think of driving or parking. Police report no damage to the vehicle.
Call of the Wild
“The Yeehats tell of a Ghost Dog that runs at the head of the pack. They are afraid of this ghost dog.” A resident on Lake Road near Rockledge Drive might have seen the Ghost Dog on Sept. 17. It could not be caught. It kept running. Even when trained police arrived, the dog could not be contained. “When the long winter nights come on and the wolves follow their meat into the lower valleys, the dog might be seen running at the head of the pack through the pale moonlight or glimmering borealis, leaping gigantic above his fellows, his great throat a-bellow as he sings a song of the younger world, which is the song of the pack. “(OK, I love “Call of the Wild.” I had to quote it. But it's actually a small white dog with black spots. It weighs about 10 pounds and they were trying to catch it to return it to the owner.)
Boyz in the Hood
There's the Crips and the Bloods, but apparently some people think there's the Green Vest gang that rivals them. A resident on Breezewood Drive saw a group of men wearing green vests and hopping a neighbor's fence. It looked suspicious, especially the color-coordinated outfits. Police found it was a tree service, and they'd climbed over the fence to get some brush.
NORTH OLMSTED
The Art of the Steal
An off-duty Marc's employee had a keen eye on Sept. 11. He watched a known shoplifter (KSL) enter the Ace Hardware on Lorain Ave. carrying a backpack. When police found the KSL, it was if they had won the lottery. Not only did the KSL have wrenches (two sets at $41.99 each without tax) and candles in the backpack, but he had been busy at Gordon Food Service as well, picking up a eight-pound rib roast ($83.66 without tax). Videos showed him making the non-purchases of the meat and wrenches. The thoughtful KSL said the candles were for his wife. He was also found to have a crack pipe that contained residue. While being booked, the KSL asked for medical treatment, and was transported to UH St. John Medical Center. He never returned, so there are requests for warrants.
Dumb and Dumber
A man who likes variety was stopped in JCPenney on Sept. 9. Having four warrants and one felony warrant in Rocky River and a warrant from Beachwood, the guy in question was seen immediately by store security. Why? He was issued a criminal trespass notice from JCPenney that prohibits him from entering the store in North Olmsted. He entered anyway and was recognized, and soon had two pairs of shoes and a jacket, all of which he had used nail clippers to cut off the security sensor. Since he seemed to favor Rocky River so much, he was held pending his initial court appearance due to the RRMC warrants.
Dog Day Afternoon
Walmart has security cameras, and apparently the store has some customers whose elevators don't go to the top floor because they and their ilk keep getting caught doing the same thing: bagging unscanned items. It's not just a couple of dollars worth, but $97.46 (tax included) were unscanned by a sufferer of anxiety, who began showing signs of suffering from it after getting caught. A warrant will be requested from Rocky River Municipal Court.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Dazed and Confused
After watching a 42-year-old Elyria woman make several traffic violations on Sept. 12, police found the main reason. She was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence.
ROCKY RIVER
Field of Dreams
Baseball is a game that is played on a diamond, or at least a field, and on the night of Sept. 9, police decided that what they saw wasn't normal. A car was parked in a Lake Road driveway with its rear door open. Baseball equipment was next to it. The owner of the car had returned home an hour earlier and had left the doors closed.
A River Runs Through It
A 30-year-old North Olmsted man on Sept. 11 decided a house on Higley Drive needed something to spruce up the yard. However, the couple who owned the house disagreed. The clever fellow got out of his car, driven by a 25-year-old Fairview Park woman, and tried to emulate a fountain in the couple's front yard. The couple did not appreciate his attempt at avant garde art and complained to police he had exposed himself. He was charged with disorderly conduct while impaired.
SHEFFIELD/SHEFFIELD LAKE
The Third Man
A customer at Quaker State and Lube surprised the restaurant and then was surprised himself on Sept. 9. He was about to enjoy a meal when the police came up to his Gold-colored van. It turns out that he had paid for his meal with a counterfeit bill. When it was mentioned to the 57-year-old Lorain man, he was surprised. It turns out he was paid for a job and had used a bill that had "motion picture money" written on it. (I'm curious if Charlton Heston's picture was on it.) Police checked the rest of his money, and it was all good. He was not charged.
WESTLAKE
Stoned Age
An employee at the Get Go on Center Ridge needed help on Sept. 7. When police arrived they found a man who slurred when talking, and found that he was dropping things in the store and not making sense. They felt he wasn't capable of taking care of himself, despite having a car parked outside. No, he wasn't a Michigan football fan, but a visitor from Elyria who had a loaded handgun on the front seat. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, with possible charges of using a weapon while intoxicated, drug paraphernalia and possession.
