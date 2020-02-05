AVON
Electronic items taken
A Hatteras Way man said Jan. 22 that a laptop, power adapter, carrying case, shoulder bag and mouse were stolen from his home in the previous few days.
Traffic, drug offense
A 33-year-old Avon woman was cited Jan. 23 for driving with expired registration and possession of marijuana after police stopped the car she was driving on Chester Road at 3:11 p.m. because of the car’s expired registration. Police said they found the marijuana when they checked the car.
Driver cited for passing bus
A 52-year-old Avon woman was cited Jan. 29 for passing a stopped school bus at 8:05 a.m. on Ambridge Drive.
AVON LAKE
Traffic, warrant arrest
A 43-year-old Avon man was arrested Jan. 17 for driving on a suspended license and for not appearing in court after police stopped the car he was driving at 4:45 p.m. at Lake and Moore roads.
Unwanted calls
An Avon Lake woman said Jan. 20 she had received unwanted phone calls the last several weeks from a man she met in June who she wanted to stop calling her.
Phone stolen
A Community Drive resident said Jan. 21 that her phone was stolen from her home sometime during the day.
Counterfeit check cashed
An Avon Lake woman said Jan. 21 someone cashed a counterfeit check in the previous few days using her checking account information at a bank in New York.
Driver cited for passing bus
A 47-year-old Avon Lake man was cited Jan. 22 for passing a school bus that was stopped on Miller Road that morning.
Teen driver cited
A 21-year-old Avon Lake woman was cited at 10:34 a.m. Jan. 23 on Walker Road for letting her unlicensed 17-year-old boyfriend drive her car. He was cited for driving without a license.
Fight broken up
Police broke up a fight between a 63-year-old man and a 72-year-old man at the Sprenger Town Center at 6:24 p.m. Jan. 25. No major injuries were reported.
Man cited after disturbance
A 54-year-old Avon Lake man was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated Jan. 25 after police checked an 8:06 p.m. report of a disturbance at the Breakwall Food & Spirits on Walker Road. He was treated for minor injuries.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A 33-year-old Sheffield Lake man wanted by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Jan. 23 for possession of marijuana and cited for having an expired car registration, police said. An officer stopped the car he was driving on Chester Road at 3:11 p.m. because a license check showed the expired registration. A records check showed the warrant and police said they found a small amount of marijuana on the man when they searched him.
BAY VILLAGE
Cemetery plots scam buried
A Lake Road woman alerted police Jan. 20 to an apparent scam after she posted an ad seeking to sell two cemetery plots. She began trading emails with an interested party in January. But when he sent her a check for well over the price and told her to deposit the check and send him the extra money, she grew suspicious. She did not cash the check and told police.
Driver cited for passing school bus
A 33-year-old Bay Village man was cited Jan. 24 for passing a stopped school bus that was picking up children on Wolf Road that morning. The bus driver got the car’s description and license plate number. Police viewed the bus’s video and went to the man’s home at 10:30 a.m. Police said he admitted passing the bus. He said he is not from Ohio originally and was unsure of the laws.
Lots of noise
Several people called police around 9:20 p.m. Jan. 25 about four or five cars with teenagers driving in front of the Arrabiata’s Italian Restaurant on Dover Center Road disrupting the area. Police could not find the teens and gave the area extra attention the rest of the night.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Intoxicated man arrested on Lorain
A 38-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Jan. 21 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after he had his second encounter of the night with Fairview Park police. Officers initially saw him when an Uber driver complained that the man had punched his car after getting out on Lorain Road. Since the car was not damaged, police warned him and let him go. A few minutes later, workers at Bonnie’s Tavern on Lorain Road called about a man who broke a plate and ran out of the business. Police said they found the man a short distance from the business and arrested him.
Call leads to arrest
A 29-year-old Elyria woman was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Jan. 24 on the Lorain Road Bridge for driving under the influence and drug and traffic offenses after police stopped her for driving erratically. The police said prescription drugs not belonging to her were found when they checked the car.
LAKEWOOD
Disorderly conduct arrest
A 60-year-old Lakewood man was arrested Jan. 25 after a police investigated a report of a man out of control at 12:27 a.m. on Riverside Drive.
Home burglarized
A man was checking to see what was missing after he reported a burglary at his Franklin Boulevard home that occurred late the morning of Jan. 28.
Car break-in
A car parked on West 117th Street was broken into overnight Jan. 28 with the owner reporting several small items taken, police said.
NORTH OLMSTED
Phone, watch theft thwarted
A 37-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Jan. 21 for attempted theft after Best Buy staff said he attempted to hide a phone and watch in his coat at 4:25 p.m. before being stopped.
A meaty theft
A 36-year-old Brooklyn woman was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 25 for theft after Giant Eagle security said she used a cart to try to take $527 in meat and seafood from the store.
Clothing caper
A 42-year-old Elyria woman was arrested Jan. 25 for theft after Macy’s security said she tried to take $511 in clothing at 4:53 p.m.
Money bag taken
A worker at the Sears Outlet Store was arrested Jan. 22 for theft after store security and police said he took a money bag containing $2850. The 27-year-old Garfield Heights man was arrested after security discovered the theft in the middle of the month, alerted police and began an investigation.
ROCKY RIVER
Brushing it off
A painter working at the Westwood Country Club Jan. 19 was told he was longer welcome at the club after police investigated reports that he had threatened a contractor working there. There was no information on what prompted the dispute.
Packages pilfered
Two packages left in the vestibule of a Wooster Road building Jan. 21 were taken that afternoon.
Apple Airpods stolen
A Rocky River woman said Jan. 21 her son’s Apple AirPod earbuds were taken while he was at the Hamilton Ice Rink that day.
Artificial plants, sign stolen
Two artificial plants and a sign board with store information were found missing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Rocky River Med Spa on Detroit Road.
Weaving into trouble
A 21-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested for drunk driving shortly after 3 a.m. Jan. 26 after police saw the car she was driving weaving and going over lanes on Wooster Road.
SHEFFIELD LAKE
Man soliciting money warned
Police warned a man about soliciting after witnesses at Cobblestone Square said he was bothering shoppers and asking for money around 2 p.m. Jan. 23. Police said the man had a sign asking for money. He was told no soliciting is allowed and was asked to leave. Police warned him that they would cite him if he returned.
Man cited for hunting without OK
A 36-year-old Sheffield Lake man was cited Jan. 20 for not getting permission to hunt on private land on Lake Breeze Road. A patrol officer saw a van on the property, checked it and found the paperwork on the dash was not filled out.
WESTLAKE
Drunk, passed out in running car
A 51-year-old Westlake man was arrested at 1 a.m. for drunk driving after police checked reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of a car at Detroit and Dover Center roads. After rousing him, officers believed the man appeared intoxicated and arrested him.
Two arrested after traffic stop
A 22-year-old Cleveland woman and a 20-year-old Chardon man were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after police stopped their car at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 25 on Interstate 90 for traffic and license plate violations.
Police said they would recommend a child endangering charge because two children, ages 6 and 2, were in the car. Besides the loaded gun, police found marijuana and a digital scale in the car. The man was held and the woman was released to take care of the children.
Man arrested, garage damaged
A 27-year-old Brook Park man was arrested at 2 a.m. Jan. 26 after police checked a report of a collision on Cedarwood Drive. Police said they found a man in a car attempting to leave after he damaged a car and garage. The man claimed a friend had left the area, but police couldn’t find him. The man was arrested after failing sobriety tests.
Waiting up
A 27-year-old Westlake woman was arrested for drug-related offenses at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28 after police checked a report of a suspicious car parked on Seneca Drive. Police found drug-related materials in the car. The woman told police she was waiting for a friend who she was dog-sitting for.
