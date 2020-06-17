ROCKY RIVER
As more communities begin tough conversations about race in the United States following the death of George Floyd, police departments across the country have started looking at how they handle diversity – including the Rocky River Police Department.
City officials have reached out to the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio to re-examine police department policies and learn where they can improve. The goal is to introduce new programs to better connect city officials and the police department with their constituents, Mayor Pam Bobst said.
“We owe it to the community to show them what we’re doing to handle matters like this,” Bobst said. “Everybody deserves a seat at the table to address their concerns about our community.”
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 while a white Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. That officer has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and three others are charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four were fired almost immediately. On June 5, the city posted a letter signed by Bobst, Police Chief Kelly Stillman and Lt. George Lichman on its website, rrcity.com. The letter outlines the city’s stance on the recent events and its plans to increase government transparency.
“We would like to make clear that George Floyd’s death was a criminal act. Further, we believe that the failure to act to protect Mr. Floyd makes the other officers complicit in his death,” the statement reads. “It is our hope that the system that failed Mr. Floyd works as intended and delivers the necessary convictions against the officers who are responsible for his death.”
“That incident in Minneapolis has unraveled almost everything we’ve worked to set up here with our department,” Stillman said. He has made it a point to reform the city’s police policies and communication with the community since becoming chief in 2010. Stillman has worked for the department for 37 years.
It’s unclear how the city and police department plan to increase their transparency or when plans will be announced. Officials hope to have something set in the next few months.
“This is a very serious subject and we want to make sure we know exactly what we are going to do before we say anything,” Lichman said, noting that he teaches the Rocky River Citizen Police Academy and leads community book discussions on subjects including race and inequality.
In the meantime, Lichman plans to write a series of blog posts that highlight what the department and its 34 officers are doing about racial diversity. They will include recruitment practices as well as training procedures from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and use-of-force policies. The first post is expected to be published this week, he said.
“It’s important that we work every day to get the support of the people through community engagement,” Lichman said. “You have to have that support and if that erodes then so does our effectiveness.”
