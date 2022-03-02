City police and members of the state’s Adult Parole Authority joined forces to find a North Ridgeville man believed to have committed several break-ins around the city.
Police arrested Benjermen Rugman, 36, and charged him with 26 counts including breaking and entering, criminal damaging and theft, said police Lt. Greg Petek. He added officials acted on tips received from the public and subsequent police investigation.
Rugman was on parole after serving time for similar break-ins committed in Elyria in 2016, Petek added. Police suspected Rugman was involved with the break-ins and accompanied parole authorities to his North Ridgeville home. Parole officers were conducting a routine home visit. While in the home, police found what they believed to be items tied to the recent break-ins, Petek said.
“He seemed to take whatever was handy, such as petty cash,” Petek said.
The Emerald Street incidents occurred early the morning of Jan. 23. Three businesses in the Emerald Place shopping strip in the 6100 block of Emerald were broken into and ransacked. Those businesses were the Happy Pet Veterinary Hospital, Pardee Family Dentistry and University Hospitals Tri-City Family Medicine. Nothing was immediately reported stolen, but all three businesses were vandalized.
Another break-in occurred the morning of Feb. 5 at the Shear Elevations barbershop at the intersection of Lear Nagle and Center Ridge roads. The barbershop supplied a security camera video of the break-in and police posted a picture of a suspect on their Facebook page as well as releasing it to the media.
Rugman was still in Lorain County Jail on Friday. A date for his arraignment was not set.
