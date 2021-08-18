NORTH OLMSTED
A North Olmsted police officer who Avon Lake officials say possessed inappropriate pictures of an Avon Lake male teen could receive eight years in prison and a fine of $15,000 for each illegal image.
Patrolman Nicklas Gorbulja , 25, also could be required to register as a sex offender if convicted.
A Lorain County grand jury indicted Gorbulia of LaGrange on two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony. Gorbulia turned himself in to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office in late July after the Lorain County Common Pleas Court issued a warrant for his arrest, according to Avon Lake police spokesman Lt. Sean Bockelman.
North Olmsted police spokesperson Detective Sgt. Daniel Barrett said Gorbulia immediately was placed on unpaid administrative leave.
Gorbulja joined the North Olmsted force in 2018, Chief Bob Wagner said. He was most recently assigned to day shift patrol.
“No assumptions can be made about what may or may not happen in regard to his employment status in the future,” Wagner said.
Gorbulja pleaded not guilty to both counts at his arraignment on July 29. He was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond and released from the Lorain County Jail.
He is due back in court for a pretrial Sept. 9.
Avon Lake officials say the photos came to light when an Avon Lake High School teacher told a school resource officer about a male student, 17, reporting suspicious online behavior.
Police said Gorbulja and the teen met on a social networking platform known as Grindr. The juvenile told officials most of his and Gorbulia’s communication took place on Snapchat over approximately two weeks in April.
Police said the two exchanged photos during this time. Snapchat notified the teen his pictures were saved and police say this prompted him to tell Gorbulja he had lied about his age and was 17.
Avon Lake police obtained a search warrant for Gorbulja’s cell phone and said they found seven photographs of the juvenile, including some nude photos.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
