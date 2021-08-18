SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
The space occupied by the Sugar Creek Restaurant for 30 years and one day was a gravel lot when owner Tim Moff first set eyes on it.
Sugar Creek marked three decades in business Tuesday, having opened its doors Aug. 17, 1991.
A loyal customer base, most of whom Moff and employees greet by name, comes in for hardy traditional American fare. Amish cooking inspires the food, a style the restaurant’s owner discovered in Sugarcreek, Ohio, a town that gave the Sheffield Village landmark its name.
Moff has been in the restaurant business since he first started flipping burgers at a local McDonald’s at 14.
“I’ve been cooking the rest of my life,” said Moff, 54.
The Sheffield Shopping Plaza on Detroit Road wasn’t complete when a 24-year-old Moff and his father, now deceased, came upon the spot by accident. The ambitious younger Moff already was thinking about opening his own restaurant and actively searching for a location.
“We looked around and this seemed perfect,” he said.
Sugar Creek opened six months after Moff first spotted that perfect location.
Rick Mezrac, 61, and Moff have been friends most of their lives. Mezrac began as a cook at the restaurant but has spent the better part of the restaurant’s three decades as manager.
“Our food has always had real Amish roots,” Mezrac said.
Popular dishes include roast beef, beef tips, and slow-roasted turkey, all made from scratch in Sugar Creek’s kitchens.
The restaurant hosts numerous community groups such as the Lions, the local Democratic and Republican clubs and many church organizations, Mezrac said.
Mayor John Hunter and several members of Village Council are regulars as well.
“They all come back and get kind of attached to the place,” Mezrac said.
A large waterfall and water fountain display at the back of the restaurant dominate Sugar Creek’s interior.
“Tim wanted to do something,” Mezrac said. “It got a little bit bigger than it was supposed to be.”
The display began as a fountain intended as a centerpiece for Sugar Creek, Moff said. A wall was removed, creating more room and the display just grew.
Currently, the waterfall is flowing, but the fountain is on the fritz. Ample amounts of landscaping and decoration surround the water elements. Moff joked the display could easily have reached from the back to the front of the restaurant.
Mezrac is far from the only long time Sugar Creek employee. Chrystal Coffman, 48, has been a server for nearly 16 years.
“The people, the customers, are the best thing about working here,” she said. “I know most of them by name and I love talking with them.”
Hunter said he has been going there for over 20 years.
“They treat you like family,” Hunter said. “The staff is really great and the food is really good.”
He referred to the restaurant as his second office, where he routinely meets with other village leaders and business people.
The coronavirus pandemic was not kind to Sugar Creek. Moff reduced his hours to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. He previously stayed open until 9 p.m. His staff of about 16 has been cut roughly in half.
“The goal is, of course, to get things back to normal,” Moff said. “When that will happen, I don’t really know.”
