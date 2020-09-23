The Porter Public Library closed for four days last week after an undisclosed number of staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The library closed 5 p.m. Sept. 15, reopening 1 p.m. Sept. 20.
Federal HIPPA regulations intended partly to protect the privacy of medical histories prevent library officials from revealing how many staff members tested positive, said Drew La Folletti, library public relations and marketing manager.
Library board of directors President Elizabeth Sheehe made the decision to close after consultation with other library officials, La Folletti added. She could not be reached for comment.
During the closure, two or three staff members remained in the building to handle the limited services the library offered. The drive-up window on the south side of the building remained open. “Many” virtual offerings continued, according to a library press release.
The closure allowed for a thorough cleaning of the building, added La Foletti. While it has become common practice to try and trace persons those infected may have encountered, in this instance that would be nearly impossible La Foletti continued. He said there is simply no way to identify patrons with whom staffers may have come in contact.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
