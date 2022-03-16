Discussion concerning recreation fields continued at the Westlake City Council meeting on March 3.
Debate arose among members during the Committee of the Whole prior to the meeting. Discussion about the job for a consultant was the prime issue. Some felt the consultant should determine the prime area to build a new recreation field between the old Parkside School site, the Bradley Road site, and the Recreation Center. Others felt that an older study between the Bradley Road Site and the Recreation Center site might be dismissed in favor of the Parkside School site. Another discussion was to have the consultant look at the sites plus design the site.
“If council doesn’t want any fields at Parkside, then maybe we should take Parkside completely out,” Mayor Dennis Clough said. “We can only do so many projects at a time. I was looking at it once Parkside became available. In my opinion, we should have some fields at Parkside, whether it’s one, whether it’s two or whether it’s three. I’d like for us to move forward and at least design some fields at Parkside.”
Members agreed that a study be done to find the most feasible area to build recreation fields.
In other action, council honored former President Michael Killeen for his more than 40 years of service to the City Council.
Council also approved spending not more than $106,000 to buy safety equipment for seven new police vehicles that were recently purchased. It also approved the purchase of road repair materials to patch potholes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.