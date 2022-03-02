The Avon Lake power plant’s closing is bad news for the Avon Lake school district.
The district will take a big tax hit from the closure of the plant, one of the largest sources of tax revenue for the approximately 4,400 student school system.
The plant paid a total of $2.5 million in business and property taxes to the district last year.
School officials are still determining just how much tax collections schools could lose when the Lake Road plant shuts down, which could be as soon as April 1.
The city of Avon Lake will suffer a much smaller hit. It will lose about $100,000 annually when the plant closes, said city Treasurer Steve Presley.
District Superintendent Robert Scott said no decision about going to voters to make up that tax loss is possible at this point. Likewise, he said there can be no decision regarding the need or extent of service cuts without more solid numbers.
The plant paid the district $1.3 million in public utility personal property taxes last year, according to the district. The district’s five-year forecast predicts those taxes being off the books by 2023. Public utility personal property taxes are based on power plant equipment used to generate electricity.
The district also could lose a significant portion of the $1.2 million in property taxes paid to it by the plant last year.
The district’s budget this year is about $45 million, according to its five-year budget forecast. Future property tax losses will depend on several factors, said Scott and district Treasurer Autumn Reed.
“We are kind of in a wait-and-see mode,” Scott said. Even when the plant no longer operates, Scott said the property still will have value. But that value is unknown now.
How the site will be redeveloped will play a part in future property valuations, he said.
Previous plant owner NRG Energy Inc. challenged the Lorain County auditor’s valuation of the plant property several times beginning in 2013. The company and the schools reached an agreement on the plant’s property taxes in 2017, which set the plant property value at $39.5 million through 2020. The Lorain County Auditor’s Office extended that valuation through tax year 2021, meaning the district will collect taxes on the $39.5 million valuation this year.
Reed said the valuation remained static because of uncertainties over future plant property values.
What happens next, Scott reiterated, is unknown.
Charah Solutions Inc. will take possession of the plant after it closes, and it has the same right as NRG to challenge property valuation.
“Charah Solutions will not take ownership of the plant until sometime in April, so these valuation elements have not yet been worked through with the county, “ said company spokesperson Brad Mercer. “As Charah Solutions has done for each step of this Avon Lake plant acquisition process, we will continue to work with city and county officials.”
Scott expects there to be meetings between Charah, the county auditor’s office and the school district to discuss the property
valuation.
Presley noted the losses for both the city and the schools come from inside millage provided for in the Ohio Constitution.
The city has a total budget of $90 million and a general fund budget of approximately $13 million, Presley said, so a $100,000 annual loss will not present much of a problem.
Collections from publicly approved tax levies do not rise and fall with property taxes due to provisions in House Bill 920. Ohio school officials long have cursed 920 because collections do not rise with property taxes, a fact they often need to explain to voters during levy campaigns. Both city and school voter-approved levies will continue to collect the same amounts as the year voters approve them regardless of property values, in this case including the value of the plant property. Any revenue shortage in collections is made up for from other sources.
Presley declined to comment on how much income tax the city collects from power plant workers. He said revealing that number would allow the calculation of how many employees work at the plant, which he said is not public information.
Plant Manager Daniel Rogatta said the plant still employs a skeleton crew of about 43, which is down from 250 to 300 employees during the plant’s heyday.
Presley did not respond to a request for further comment.
Charah and the city are in discussions about how the site will be developed once plant demolition is done in about two years. Development could include parkland and a marina, among many other preliminary
ideas.
City Council President Martin O’Donnell recently said the redevelopment could include condominiums, medical office space and restaurants. That development could mean considerable new tax dollars flowing into both the schools and the city, he said.
The city might or might not be willing to offer tax abatement to attract enterprises to the city, he said. The granting of tax abatement happens on a case-by-case basis, O’Donnell said, and the nature of any development will help decide future abatements.
“Certainly, we are open to it,” O’Donnell said. “We have done it in the past.”
