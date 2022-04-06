A spokesperson for Charah Solutions Inc. said on March 30 he was doubtful ownership of the Avon Lake power plant would switch from current owner GenOn Energy Holdings to Charah April 1, the long-stated target date for the transition.
The two companies have numerous issues to work out before Charah can close the sale from GenOn,Charah representative Brad Mercer said.
“The closing date hasn’t been nailed down yet, but it will be sometime in early April,” he added. “There’s just a lot of elements that obviously go into this.”
Mercer was careful to note he was referring to the closing of the deal between Charah and GenOn, not the closing or discontinuation of plant operations.
“The two companies are working on closing the final acquisition,” he said.
Plant Manager Daniel Rogatto said the plant’s remaining 43 employees were expected to be terminated Friday, though he said previously a few of those employees may stay on to help with the demolition of the plant.
At its heyday, the plant had as many as 300 workers. The facility employed 105 when Rogatto began working there in 2008.
The last of the plant’s 10 generators or turbines went off-line 1:11 p.m. March 18, said Mayor Greg Zilka.
“An end of an era,” Zilka said he told Rogatto.
Rogatto said in an interview shutting down the last operating turbine was predictably bittersweet.
“It’s just kind of sad to see it go,” he said . He said he often thinks of the hundreds of employees who have come and gone through the over the years.
Rogatto will remain to help oversee asbestos removal and demolition of the plant, expected to take two or three years. Charah leadership has said they will not let the plant site remain vacant once it’s cleared.
Drawing partly on the ideas of a residential committee organized by the city, officials produced an ambitious scenario for the 720 acres to become available for redevelopment when Charah completes plant demolition.
The city unveiled a possible scenario for redevelopment in February. Early possibilities include rerouting about a half-mile of Lake Road north into plant property and creation of an approximately 18-acre lakefront park linked to the existing 15-acre Miller Park. More plans could be available once Charah takes full control of the property, according to City Economic Development Director Ted Esborn.
