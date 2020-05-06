NORTH OLMSTED
Virtual dancing, virtual ceremonies … the word of the year is, well, “virtual,” at least in North Olmsted schools.
The school district is planning a virtual prom for Saturday and a virtual graduation event for May 18 through 21, said Superintendent Mike Zalar.
“The sad reality is that given the state and federal mandates regarding large group assemblies and social-distancing guidelines, we will be unable to have in-person end of year student recognitions,” he said. “We have not forgotten the 270 members of the class of 2020 and are working on some creative ways for them to have a memorable senior experience.”
The theme for Saturday’s virtual prom is “All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go.” Students are being encouraged to share photos and videos of themselves all dressed up and dancing on social media on that day, said Principal Zach Weagley.
For graduation, Zalar said the district is setting up a four-day event.
“We are planning on following our traditional graduation format and include a video recording of students having their name read and walking across the stage (of the district’s Performing Arts Center) with their family members present,” Zalar said.
The students will be allowed to cross the stage in five- to 10-minute intervals, which will be scheduled during the four days. The graduates will get their diplomas May 31 in a “drive-by” of the Performing Arts Center.
A photographer and videographer will record the ceremonies, including student speeches and choir performances. Every student will receive a DVD copy of the entire event. The district will schedule a class viewing of the ceremony at the Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theater on Lorain Road in North Ridgeville on a date to be determined in early June.
Other events are also being altered this year.
The Senior Awards Ceremony will be conducted virtually at 7 p.m. May 14 on Facebook Live. Baccalaureate will also take place virtually with a video that includes the recordings of the various speakers posted on the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
“Mr. Weagley has done a great job in working with the senior class and making sure the class of 2020 is recognized in a meaningful and safe way,” Zalar said. “These kids have worked hard for 12 years and we want to be able to celebrate their accomplishments and bring some positive closure to their experience at North Olmsted High School.”
