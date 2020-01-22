ROCKY RIVER
Against a hodgepodge of rain, biting wind and snow-covered roads, more than 100 protesters gathered and prayed Saturday in front of the Planned Parenthood offices on Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Led by Pastor Kevin Folger of the Cleveland Baptist Church, the group stood in front of the building in protest.
Cleveland Right to Life organized the event with the hope of raising awareness about the national organization’s controversial practice of abortion.
“We are doing this to remember over 60 million children who have died from abortion since Roe v. Wade,” said Molly Smith, president of Cleveland Right to Life. “There has been no other, in the history of mankind, such devastation of human life like abortion.”
The men and women had gathered at the Don Umerley Civic Center before walking about 15 minutes to the four-story building that houses the Planned Parenthood offices. With signs saying “Ban all abortions” held high, they joined together and recited three prayers before walking back to the Civic Center.
Once there, the crowd listened to speeches from students about their pro-life convictions. They also heard keynote speaker Ron Archer of Archer International Ministries speak about how his mother almost aborted him and how he was saved from it.
No one from Planned Parenthood addressed the crowd and officials could not be reached for comment before presstime.
However, the Planned Parenthood in Rocky River, one of 21 in the state, does not actually perform abortions, mainly focusing on sexual education services, according to its website. While the Rocky River site does offer abortion referrals, it provides birth control, testing for sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy testing, according to its website.
Still, protesters were unmoved in their beliefs when this was brought to their attention.
“Whether they perform abortions here or not, is neither here nor there,” said Pastor Peter Folger of the Cleveland Baptist Church. “To me, it’s guilt by association. It’s part of who they are and it’s what they do.”
As a whole, only 3% of what Planned Parenthood does nationally involves abortion. Last year the organization provided abortion services to 393,000 patients nationwide, according to its annual report for 2019. The organization also provided sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment to more than 4 million patients and conducted over 500,000 breast exams and Pap tests, according to the report.
The march created some verbal scuffling when Judy Cattani posted an announcement about it on a Rocky River community Facebook page Jan. 14. The post generated more than 200 replies.
“Please stay away from Planned Parenthood,” wrote user Mary Margaret Ribar. “They provide affordable care to people who need it. When I didn’t have health insurance, that’s where I would go for checkups. I still go there to get tested…”
Despite the largely negative reaction to the post and talks of forming a protest to the march, only two counter protesters appeared and they chanted and held signs as members of the march walked past them.
“The majority of what they do is preventative reproductive care,” Rocky River resident and protester Alison Abdul-Kareem said. “I think it’s unconscionable that they stand here in front of a health clinic and harass people and the public. It’s disgusting.”
Meanwhile in downtown Cleveland, the fourth annual Women’s March was held with crowds gathered outside Cleveland City Hall to raise awareness for issues including climate justice, immigrant justice and reproductive justice. It featured keynote speakers such as Cleveland Rape Crisis Center CEO Sondra Miller and State Sen. Nickie Antonio, whose district includes Lakewood.
Abortion has continued to be a major controversial issue since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized iton Jan. 22 1973 in the ground breaking Roe v. Wade decision. Recently in Ohio and other states, legislators have worked to adopt bills that would completely ban the practice.
Last April, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the “Human Rights Protection Act,” commonly known as the Heartbeat Bill. The legislation lays out criminal punishment for doctors and women who violate the law even in cases of rape and incest. As a result, the Ohio ACLU sued the state and in July a federal judge stopped the law from taking effect.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
