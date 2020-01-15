AVON
The district will replace the all-weather track at Joe Firment Chevrolet Stadium with one done in the Eagles’ school colors.
A purple track with white stripes will replace the nearly 13-year-old brown track. Work is expected to start in June and be done by July, said Bill Fishleigh, director of operations for the Avon Local School District.
The Avon school board accepted a bid for the estimated $383,941 project at its meeting on Jan. 7. Maryland-based Benyon Sports will oversee the project, Fishleigh said.
“People have different ways of showing school pride, and this is one of them,” Fishleigh said.
Fishleigh said when school officials reviewed the track’s condition about three years ago, it had shown some signs of wear and tear, but re-striping it extended its life for a little while. However, a new track was overdue, he said.
The district hopes the new track will last about 12 years, which Fishleigh called a pretty substantial life given Northeast Ohio weather conditions.
