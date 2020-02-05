ROCKY RIVER/NORTH OLMSTED
Raising Cane’s is continuing its rise across the Westshore area. After opening a store in Lakewood last September, the restaurant chain is about to open another in Rocky River.
And this summer, a third is scheduled to open in North Olmsted.
Raising Cane’s specializes in chicken finger meals, with crinkle cut french fries, cole slaw, Cane’s sauce and Texas toast. Its North Olmsted restaurant will be near the Jared jewelry store in the strip on Brookpark Road, said Matt Salts, marketing director for the chain’s Ohio restaurants.
The company plans to break ground this month with a planned mid to late summer opening, Salts said.
“We’re excited because we’re following up on some other successful stores in Ohio,” he said.
A grand opening ceremony for the Rocky River store will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at 21330 Center Ridge Road, site of the former Executive Club.
The ceremony will include prize drawings and giveaways. The first 100 customers who purchase a combo meal will receive a T-shirt and a voucher for a free box combo to use on their next visit, according to the opening’s Facebook event page.
The North Olmsted restaurant will have seating for between 75 and 100 customers, as well as a similar number of workers. It will be similar in design to the 3,000-square-foot Lakewood site, Salts said.
“It’s a more open concept, with a glass atrium and a comfortable atmosphere for the customers,” he said. “People will be able to see we have a quality product. They can look into the kitchen and see we make everything fresh and made to order.”
Salts said the chain does not reveal monetary amounts for specific projects, but that the North Olmsted restaurant is a big one..
Raising Cane’s works to integrate itself into the community, Salts said.
“We work with other organizations on philanthropic projects in the community,” he said. “For example, the name Cane comes from the Labrador of one of the original owners, so we work with organizations which help animals because of that. We also like to work with the different schools and education groups in the surrounding area.”
Getting the restaurant is a plus for North Olmsted, said Councilman Paul Schumann, chairman of the Finance Committee.
“You always want to add projects which will help draw people into the city and this one should do that,” he said. “It’s in a spot where people can get to through major roads like Lorain Road or Interstate 480. So people can plan and get there easily or someone can see it from the road and stop there.”
The franchise’s first Ohio store opened 16 years ago in Columbus, Salts said. The Louisiana-based company has 430 restaurants in 27 states and in Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
