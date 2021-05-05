FAIRVIEW PARK/NORTH OLMSTED
Residents in Fairview Park and North Olmsted will be seeing more green in the near future.
Prior to Arbor Day on April 30, leadership in both cities announced they’d been awarded grant funding to put toward planting trees at several parks.
Fairview, in particular, received two grants. During the April 19 City Council meeting, Mayor Patrick Cooney said the Cuyahoga County Healthy Urban Tree Canopy program awarded $46,000 to add new trees to Bain Park and its surrounding neighborhood. A second grant, funded through the same county program, will provide $27,000 to be used by the cities of Fairview, Rocky River and Westlake to plant trees at Tri-City Park.
“I really appreciate the work and the collaboration (on applying for the grants),” Cooney said. “Tri-City Park was a collaboration between the three cities. There’s a lot of activity there between all three communities, and the opportunity is there to see the benefits and for all of us to enjoy the benefits of these trees.”
The funding comes at an opportune time for Fairview, as it has paid attention to replacing aging and decaying parts of the city’s overall tree canopy in recent months.
“Tree canopy is something you have to work on preserving, and with our grants and our service department and our Shade Tree Advisory Committee, they all work hard at accomplishing that,” Cooney said.
Aging and declining trees have also been an issue in parts of North Olmsted, and a recent $11,500 award through the Cuyahoga County Healthy Urban Tree Canopy program will be used this year at North Olmsted Park. Sixty new trees will gradually be planted to replace dying pines that have been suffering from needle blight.
Differing, native species of trees will be added to help cut down on the spread of future diseases and ward off pests and will build back up a portion of the city’s canopy that has decreased over the course of the last decade as trees were removed and not replaced.
Mayor Kevin Kennedy announced the grant award during an Arbor Day proclamation that was released on Youtube on April 30 to help commemorate Arbor Day.
“I urge citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and support the efforts to protect our trees and woodland areas,” Kennedy said in the video. “I urge citizens to plant trees, gladden their hearts and promote the wellbeing of future generations.”
To mark the holiday and help advance the city’s pursuit of regaining Tree City USA status from the national Arbor Day Foundation, a 12-foot tulip tree was planted by the new walking path at North Olmsted Park. The administration is committed to planting a new tree along the path each year going forward.
Tulip trees are native to Ohio, grow fast and can reach as high as 120 feet when they reach maturity.
At Bain Park in Fairview, Cooney and members of the Shade Tree Advisory Committee celebrated the holiday by planting three trees near the cabin in honor of three middle school students who won a recent essay contest. Students at Lewis F. Mayer Middle School, Messiah Lutheran School and St. Angela Merici School were tasked with writing, in 200 words or less, why trees are important to the city and to them. Seventh-grader Kayleigh Crawford (Mayer Middle School), eighth-grader Ella Elizabeth McCarty (Messiah Lutheran) and eighth-grader Luke Wilkins (St. Angela Merici) were chosen out of 40 submissions.
At the ceremony, each read their essay aloud and was later presented with a certificate by their tree.
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.