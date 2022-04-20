The city’s indoor activity pool reopened Monday following the cleanup after glass was found. The Recreation Department had to drain the pool, resulting in a temporary halt to swim lessons and fitness classes.
Recreation Director Bob Holub said the pool was refilled by Thursday, but the chemicals still needed to be balanced before reopening.
“We may never know exactly what happened just because of the nature of the incident,” Holub said. “Based on what we found in the pool after the initial report we’re assuming it was an underwater scuba mask that broke.”
Holub said there were no mechanical issues caused by the glass in the pool. The pool was drained, vacuumed, brushed, swept and vacuumed again before it was refilled.
“We’ve had a few folks ask if we are still going to do our annual shutdown in July or August and the answer is yes,” Holub said. “This was unplanned and an emergency repair so we had no contractors on retainer to do the general maintenance that we will do during the shutdown.”
Holub said a notice was sent out to residents, but he expected the pool to reopen by today.
He estimated the cost of refilling the pool would be under $1,000.
“We decided to do a full drain because we wanted to do it the right way,” Holub said. “It took a little more time and (was) maybe a little more expensive, but we want to do these things right the first time.”
