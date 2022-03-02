The roof over the Rocky River Municipal Court will have a new coat this spring.
City Council has approved paying $196,200 to Building Technicians Corp. of Madison to rehabilitate the 21-year-old roof.
“It’s basically at its life expectancy and by doing the rehab that we’re doing we can extend the warranty another 20 years,” said Facilities and Maintenance Manager Mike Balla. The asphalt-based roof will be cleaned and then coated in Alpha Guard, made by the original roof manufacturer.
“This basically puts another layer of roof coating onto the entire roof,” Balla said. “By doing it this way we warranty the entire roof from what’s called the roof deck all the way to the coating.”
Balla said the probable two-week project will occur in early spring since temperatures need to be around 50 degrees for the materials to be used. While there have been some patches, no substantial damage has occurred, he said, and re-upping the warranty was one reason to do the rehabilitation.
“Roofs sometimes get overlooked and when you get consistent leaks that tend to cause more damage and raise costs,” Balla said, “sometimes you have to say it’s time and we’re at that point.”
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.