AVON LAKE
About 100 residents of the Legacy Pointe neighborhood gathered on Sept. 13 to mourn the loss of their neighbors, the Hull family.
Police have said that Jeffrey Hull, 50, killed his wife, Heidi, 46, and their sons Garrett, 9, and Grant, 6, inside their English Turn home off Walker Road. Officers went to the home on Sept. 7 after a concerned co-worker called police at 1:18 p.m. after Heidi missed a conference call.
“I would just encourage each of you to reach out to one another,” Kelly Brill, pastor of United Church of Christ in Avon Lake, said at the vigil. “Talking to someone is a sign of strength, not a sign of weakness.”
Neighbors and friends followed prayers from Brill for the Hull family for the duration of the vigil.
“Holy God, we confess to you that we feel confused and angry,” Brill said. “We can’t comprehend why bad things happen to good people.”
At Avon Lake’s city council meeting the same night, council members had a moment of silence for the family.
“It’s hard to understand the reasons and causes for the loss of a whole family in such an awful way,” Mayor Greg Zilka said. “We need to accept what occurred and look to the future for understanding, and hold our children close as we move on.”
Superintendent Bob Scott teared up talking about the family at the Sept. 14 school board meeting, sharing his gratitude for his staff and neighboring districts for helping the district and its students through this challenging time.
“To watch the teachers and our counselors (handle this)… is unbelievable,” Scott said. “It’s a terrible thing, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to understand it.”
The bodies of the family were released to Busch Funeral Home in Avon Lake. No details about funeral arrangements have been released.
