SHEFFIELD LAKE
Sheffield Lake resident and retired teacher Pat Czech is the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake school board president for 2020. Sheffield Village resident Lisa Miller was voted vice president. The vote was taken Jan. 13 during the board’s annual organizational meeting.
Czech ran unopposed for a second term last fall. Prior to that, she taught sixth grade at Brookside Middle School for 27 years. Czech, who has lived in Sheffield Lake for 33 years, has three daughters, all of whom graduated from Brookside High School.
Czech began teaching as a second career at age 36 after volunteering in her daughters’ schools.
"It was that experience that fueled my interest in wanting to become a teacher,” she said. “The teachers of our district welcomed me into their classrooms and helped me when I went back to school."
Miller is vice president of business development and marketing for Xcell Medical Group. Her children also attended the district's schools.
The board also passed a 2020-21 tax budget and approved expense payments, personnel matters and activities for student organizations during the meeting.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.