FAIRVIEW PARK
Family and friends of two people shot to death last summer in the Rocky River Reservation are mystified that roadside signs seeking tips and offering a $100,000 reward, as well as flowers and pictures at the site, have been removed.
“Why would they do that?,” asked Latoya White. “You would think they would want high visibility for anything which would get them information while the murders are still unsolved.” White is a cousin of Carnell Sledge of North Olmsted, who was fatally shot June 4 with his friend Katherine Brown of Olmsted Falls.
Sledge, 40, and Brown, 33, were shot just after 5 p.m. near a park bench along the west bank of the Rocky River, just a mile from Cleveland Metroparks police headquarters and the Big Met Golf Course. Sledge was shot several times and Brown once.
The two had been friends for 10 years and met in the park periodically. Their bodies were discovered about 5:20 p.m. by a kayaker, who alerted police.
Last summer, signs seeking information were placed along Valley Parkway leading to and from the spot of the shooting, which was only yards from the busy road. The amount of the stated reward was updated in January. The signs read “Were you here?” “Tuesday June 4” “5:08 to 5:20 p.m.” “Reward $100,000” and “440-331-5219.”
White, who lives in Akron, was not aware the signs had been taken down and doesn’t know why anyone would remove them.
“That makes no sense to me,” she said. “We need to find information on what happened and those signs could help get information which would solve this.”
Cleveland Metroparks police and officials did not respond to multiple phone calls and email questions from West Life asking for the whereabouts of the signs, whether park staff had taken them down, if any signs would go up again and if other means of getting information about the case would be used.
White said police have not told her much about the investigation and she would like more information.
“We want justice,” she said. “We don’t want this to just sit there.”
Alyssa Miller of Fairview Park, a close friend of Sledge’s, also was unaware the signs had come down.
“You would think they would want something up that would remind people of what happened there,” Miller said. “Somebody driving by might remember something and give them a call. It makes no sense to me to take them down.”
Miller said Sledge and Brown deserve better.
“They were good people,” she said. “Carnell was always there for me as a friend to listen or to help and we need to be there for him. Seeing those signs up would remind people of them and what happened and still might lead to something which would solve this.”
The Cleveland division of the FBI, which is assisting Metroparks Police with the investigation, still has information about the shootings posted on its website at www.fbi.gov/contactus?field-offices/cleveland. The information can be accessed by clicking on Sledge and Brown’s names on the FBI website. Special Agent Vickie Anderson said the investigation remains active.
“We have received numerous tips and developed numerous investigative leads; however, none of these have resulted in knowing who is responsible for the horrific killing of Kate and Carnell,” Anderson said. “We continue to urge anyone with information regarding Kate and Carnell on that fateful day in the park, to call law enforcement immediately.”
She urged people with information to call the designated FBI tip line at 216-622-6842. People may also call the Crimestoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 or the Metroparks line at 440-331-5219.
Anderson said questions about the signs should be referred to the Metroparks Police as the lead investigators.
Brown’s family could not be reached for comment.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.