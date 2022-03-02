Jason’s Livengood’s love for guitar started 32 years ago, and it’s become not only a hobby, but a business.
Livengood teaches at his own studio on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville, called Good Guitar, a play off his last name.
He was 14 when he got the calling. After listening to various rock musicians on the radio, including his favorite, Jimmy Page, Livengood got a guitar and went to work learning how to play.
“I was like any red-blooded teenager that likes rock music,” the North Ridgeville resident said. “I heard a lot of guitars on the radio and wanted to do that.”
Four years later, Livengood, 46, started attending Cleveland State University, where he majored in music. He continued to play guitar, but he studied jazz guitar.
Livengood’s mentor in college was well-known guitarist Bob Fraser, who has performed with a who’s-who of performers. Fraser often played with another Cleveland jazz legend, Ernie Krivda.
Livengood said that many of his guitar teachers had been students of Fraser and he decided he wanted to go to the source.
“He’s a jazz legend,” Livengood said. “Before I went to college, I had taken lessons from some of his students. That’s why I wanted to go to Cleveland State.”
After college, Livengood taught for about 18 years at Music Adventures in Middleburg Heights in a house owned by Dave Osborne. Osborne taught piano downstairs and Livengood taught guitar one day a week upstairs.
“It was like an old-fashioned farmhouse where he had a grand piano,” Livengood said. “It harkened back to the days when every neighborhood had a piano teacher. It was that kind of vibes. His studio was very visible and that’s probably how he was able to stay in business as long as he did.”
Livengood, who works as a software developer, took off from teaching for a couple of years when Osborne retired.
He got married, sold his house and moved to North Ridgeville.
Then, he began wanting to teach again. He opened his studio in December. He has a wide range of students.
“I’ve got really young kids, and I have older people who just want to learn to strum some chords,” Livengood said. “It all depends on what they want.”
His background in jazz helps Livengood when it comes to teaching how to improvise.
“When I teach people to improvise, I’ll teach jazz standards.” Livengood said. “That seems to be a really good way to teach people how to improvise.”
One of his reasons for teaching music is to be an asset, he said. Music improves cognitive skills for all age groups.
“I was an average student,” he said. “I became a better student once I started playing guitar. I learned to focus. (Teaching) can be frustrating, but you’ve got to remember that the person came to you. Nobody wants to get yelled at. I know those struggles, so if a person is having trouble, I just go slower and have to be patient.”
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.