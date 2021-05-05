WESTSHORE
Rocky River, Bay and Avon Lake High schools are the highest ranked of area schools in the latest national Best High Schools rankings.
U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2021 Best High Schools rankings, using data from the 2018-19 school year. Six indicators of school quality were used to calculate the rankings:
College readiness, based on the proportions of 12th-grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and/or IB exams.
College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th-grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas.
Math and reading proficiency, based on student performance on state-required tests.
Math and reading performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school's proportion of underserved students.
Underserved student performance, based on how Black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state.
Graduation rate, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2015-16 and graduated four years later.
Schools claiming the top spots in the rankings are those where students excelled on state tests, performing beyond expectations; participated in and earned a qualifying score on various college-level exams; and graduated at high proportions. Using these six standardized and weighted scores, U.S. News ranked schools based on an overall percentile score between zero and 100. U.S. News assigned numerical ranks to schools performing in the top 75%. Schools scoring below the 25th percentile are listed alphabetically with a ranking range.
The top 10 of the 123 Northeast Ohio metro area schools ranked are:
No. 1: Solon High School
No. 2: Chagrin Falls High School
No. 3: Rocky River High School (No. 11 in Ohio out of 872 schools; No. 419 in national rankings)
No. 4: Bay High School (No. 17 in Ohio; No. 543 national)
No. 5: Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School
No. 6: Orange High School
No. 7: John Hay Early College High School
No. 8: Avon Lake High School (No. 30 in Ohio; No. 756 national)
No. 9: Kenston High School
No. 10: Highland High School
The rankings of other high schools in West Life’s circulation area are:
No. 13: Westlake High School (No. 45 in Ohio; No. 1,378 national)
No. 14: Avon High School (No. 48 in Ohio; No. 1,501 national)
No. 20: Olmsted Falls High School (No. 73 in Ohio; No. 2,323 national)
No. 26: Fairview High School (No. 103 in Ohio; No. 3,039 national)
No. 28: Lakewood High School (No. 124 in Ohio; No. 3,511 national)
No. 35: North Ridgeville High School (No. 179 in Ohio; No. 4,861 national)
No. 47: North Olmsted High School (No. 291 in Ohio; No. 7,965 national)
To look at all the rankings and comments, go to
