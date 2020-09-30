There are some pretty big shoes left to fill as the search begins to replace former Police Chief Kelly Stillman. City officials began the search Monday and expect to announce their selection in November.
Lt. George Lichman will serve as interim police chief, replacing Stillman, who was announced as Beachwood’s new chief on Sept. 17. Stillman officially left his position Friday, the same day Lichman was sworn in.
“Right now, I’m focused on continuing the work that Stillman did while he was here,” Lichman said.
Lichman, 46, joined the department in 1998 as a patrol officer and was on the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A Rocky River resident, Lichman has overseen the Citizen Police Academy for the past eight years and helped implement bike patrol units. In 2015, he was promoted to lieutenant and became the department’s public information officer. In March, he was promoted to executive staff assistant to help run the department’s day-to-day operations and supervise the detective bureau.
Stillman,64, who was chief for nine years and a Rocky River officer for 35 years, was scheduled to retire in January as part of his pension plan. He decided to look for other opportunities when he realized he didn’t want to stop serving the community.
He applied for the job in June after Beachwood Chief Gary Haba announced his retirement, effective July 17. When the opportunity came up, he confided in two people — Lichman and Mayor Pam Bobst — before applying.
“I kept this decision under wraps pretty tightly,” Stillman said. “Even my family didn’t know about the decision. I didn’t want to jinx it.”
During his reign as chief, Stillman made a number of improvements in the 32-officer department. They included establishing the Citizen Police Academy, transitioning the department to 12-hour shifts and implementing leadership training for all officers. He also helped get the new $10 million police station project off the ground. The project is expected to be completed by next fall.
However, his favorite part of being chief was helping improve the department’s connection with residents. The thing he’ll miss the most is working with the city and all the people who made up his department, he said.
“I’m happy he’s going to be able to keep working. In the last 10 years, we’ve made huge strides in community engagement because of Stillman,” Lichman said. “All of the advancements we’ve made here is because of him. He’s leaving it better than he found it.”
Bobst is disappointed that Stillman is leaving, but only because she wanted to work with him longer.
“I’ll miss him,” she said. “He’s led an incredible department that has gotten so much accomplished under his watch. I wish him nothing but continued success at his new position in Beachwood.”
Stillman leaves behind the community where he has spent most of his life. He was born in Lima, Ohio, to Irvin and Joan Stillman, the youngest of three. Soon after, his family moved to Rocky River, where he grew up and attended the city’s public schools.
He was inspired by his older brothers, Michael and Patrick, who both served in the United States military. Patrick became a Navy admiral while Michael became a surgical assistant. Wanting to follow in their footsteps, Stillman served the U.S. Coast Guard for four years and later attended the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Academy in 1978.
The same year, Stillman got his first taste of law enforcement working as an auxiliary officer, helping officers on patrol, while he was in the Coast Guard. In 1981, Stillman became an officer in the Cleveland Police Department, where he worked for two years until coming to Rocky River as a patrol officer.
Stillman lives in Cleveland with his wife, Trish, with whom he raised three children, Nicole, Corrine and Jack.
With his boxes packed and his eyes on the future, Stillman hopes to bring what he learned as chief to Beachwood and continue bridging the gap between police and the public.
“I still have so much more to give,” he said. “My passion is helping the community and I’m looking forward to continuing that mission in Beachwood.”
