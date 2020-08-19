Cuyahoga County prosecutors are preparing to file foreclosure documents for the seven-story Westgate Plaza building where the city leases space for the police department while construction continues on the new $10 million police station on Hilliard Boulevard.
The move comes as the landlord, Dr. Ross Chiaramonte, a dentist who lives in Canada, owes the county $191,677 in delinquent property taxes. Prosecutors plan to file documents early next month.
“We’re getting ready to file it right now,” County Division Chief of Tax Foreclosure Michael Kenny said last week, noting that the county had been on a stay for filing new foreclosure cases during the pandemic and was recently allowed to file cases.
City officials recommended the county foreclose on the 50-year-old building in October when they learned that the owner was delinquent on the property taxes for 2019 after reading a West Life news story. After attempts to set up a payment plan were unsuccessful, county officials began the foreclosure process in April. A preliminary judicial review identified stakeholders for the building responsible for paying the building’s debts, which was completed last month, Kenny said.
The case will go through Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. If a judge determines that the owner cannot pay the full amount of delinquent taxes in 30 days, the property will be put up for auction at a sheriff’s sale, according to Rocky River Law Director Andrew Bemer.
The Rocky River school district is the most affected by the delinquency because it receives the bulk of its money from property taxes. The district is owed nearly $127,784 from the delinquent taxes.
“This is a lot of money that everybody is losing, especially the school district,” Bemer said. Chiaramonte owes almost a quarter of a million dollars to the county. The fact that he hasn’t paid any of it back warrants consequences, he added.
City officials have decided they would no longer pay rent beginning next month. This is because the police department, stationed on the first floor, has been dealing with faulty air conditioning since last summer that has not been resolved.
“By not providing a suitable work environment for our officers, he’s in breach of his contract,” said Bemer, noting that the expenses of maintaining the air conditioning was offsetting the rent due every month.
Last year in May, the city signed a two-year contract to rent 3,000 square feet of the first floor to temporarily house the 43-member police department. The lease required city to pay $2,875 a month, or $69,000 over the life of the lease.
Just a month after police moved into the building on Aug.1, 2019, issues with the building were discovered when Rocky River firefighters responded to calls about a possible fire in the elevator shaft, which ended up being smoke from an overheated motor. Rocky River fire officials told building management then that the elevators had to be fixed immediately, which did not happen.
The fire department discovered building code violations during an inspection Sept. 24 after inquiries from West Life that came after tenants were upset about the lack of elevator service. City fire prevention officer Robert Crowe ordered Chiaramonte to resolve eight health and safety violations after inspecting the building off Linden Road. Those issues were resolved. They included fixing one of two elevators and the building’s fire alarm system, inspecting fire extinguishers repairing lights in the stairwell. Also corrected was an error code on the building’s generator and issues with the underground garage sprinkler system.
The city signed a two-year lease with Chairamonte’s company, Bayview Financial Group, LLC., for 3,000 square feet on the first floor to house the 43-member police department while the new police station is built.
Chiaramonte bought the 100,000-square-foot building through his company in January 2012 for $1.15 million. In 2017, the city cited him and then took him to court when he failed to address problems involving structural issues such as deteriorating concrete walkways and driveway leading into the garage and issues with the garage’s fire escapes, according to court documents.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
