It’s been almost a year since kayakers noticed blue paint oozing down the cliffside of the Rocky River. Recently, contractor Oscar Serratos-Lozano, 42, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of illegally dumping blue paint into Lake Erie while refinishing a pool on Frazier Drive. He was fined $846 in May for the misdemeanor crime and has since paid most of it back, according to information provided by the Rocky River Municipal Court.
On top of the penalty, the city will closely regulate any work done by Serratos-Lozano within the community, said Building Director Ray Reich.
“The contractor has been noted and we will be monitoring a lot closer and make frequent visits to their work site if they do come back,” he said. “I doubt he will get work in this city again after all of this but we will make sure to keep our eyes open.”
The court’s decision comes after the blue streak was found mysteriously cleaned off of the side of the cliff, with just a few splotches that could be confused for rocks. City officials decided not to drop the case because the incident still sparked public panic, Law Director Andy Bemer said.
The un-smeared cliff was discovered by kayaker Monica Opdycke who posted a photo of the cliff on Feb. 3. It is still unclear how the paint was removed from the side of the cliff. After an investigation that involved the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Coast Guard, it was determined that the chemicals spilled into the lake did not harm the ecosystem, Reich said.
“Since it is a product designed for people to come into contact with, there was no concern on how it would affect the area,” he said. “When the material hit the water, it dissipated and would not harm any animals.”
The blue streak appeared on Aug. 29 after police said workers for S.A.M. Pool Plastering Inc. of Michigan who were refinishing a pool behind a lakefront home at 19409 Frazier Drive dumped leftover blue pool sealant down the side of the cliff. The paint oozed down the side and into the Rocky River basin about 30 feet below.
The material, an aqua deep blue-hued pool plaster-like material with light blue glass beads, is designed to last from 15 to 26 years. Opdycke, who was on the river paddleboarding that day along with two friends, alerted police, who arrived at the house and arrested Serratos-Lozano, the foreman on the job. I
While city officials may never know how the side of the cliff was cleaned up, either way they’re happy with the outcome.
“This certainly ended better than any of us could have expected,” Bemer said. “Mother Nature stepped in and took care of it for us so we didn’t have to spend resources figuring out how to do so ourselves.”
