The city will be getting two new vehicles in the near future.
During its July 25 meeting, City Council approved purchasing a new fire engine and a new vehicle for the senior center.
The new fire engine would replace one purchased 26 years ago. The city would spend no more than $774,000 to acquire the truck.
Due to supply issues, the truck will not be available until 2023.
City Council adopted a resolution to provide a vehicle for the senior center by a grant agreement with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency through its Enhanced Mobility For Seniors And Individuals With Disabilities Program.
In other action, council:
Approved selling $9.9 million in bonds to pay for constructing, equipping and furnishing the new police station.
Agreed to put in a path at Linden Park provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Contracted with F.P. Allega Concrete Construction Corp for $196,480 to repair city-owned sidewalks where tree roots or sewer lateral failures have occurred.
Hired Crossroads Asphalt Recycling Inc. for $1.26 million to repair Westway Drive, Morewood Parkway, East Shoreland Avenue and parking lots at Tri-City Park, Linden Park and City Hall.
Approved buying $55,000 in janitorial supplies from Ohio Valley Supply and Maintenance Co.
Referred residents who are delinquent in their sanitary sewage accounts to the Cuyahoga County fiscal officer for collection.
