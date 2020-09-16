All the bragging rights belong to Rocky River.
Against its long-time rival, the Fairview Warriors, the Pirates showed they had too much of everything for the Rocky River Pirates, who found ways to score almost at will last Friday to defeat visiting the Fairview Warriors 46-14.
In reality, the game was over at halftime as the Pirates took a 40-0 lead. At that point, Rocky River dominated in all phases of the game, outgaining Fairview 117-31 in yards rushing and 126-30 in yards passing.
The scoring was held down in the second half as Rocky River played reserves and, by Ohio State Athletic Association rules, a running clock was used.
“We knew they were going to be good,” said first-year Fairview Coach Sean Ranc, who was the Pirates offensive coordinator last season. “They're got a good offensive line, a good quarterback, and Tommy Bebie is very good.”
Bebie, a junior, gained 99 yards on only 13 carries, scoring once. He had another 32-yard scoring run called back on a holding penalty. He also returned an interception 53 yards for a score.
“That was my first interception ever,” Bebie said. “I went back and everyone behind me was doing their job. I read it, and caught it.”
Bebie then went untouched for the score, giving the Pirates a 26-0 lead with 3:09 left in the first quarter.
“Not only is Tommy the best player on the field on most nights,” Pirate coach Josh Wells said, “but he's the best teammate as well. He's just a super kid.”
And he wasn't the only Pirate having a big night. Senior quarterback Braedon Spies, who finished the night completing all four of his passes for 126 yards for a pair of touchdowns and had a run for a touchdown.
The game began as a trickle with Fairview running three quick plays, but it soon turned into a tsunami for the home team. Just 3:15 into the game, a Spies’ 73-yard bomb to Joey Pike, a senior, opened the scoring for the Pirates as they took a 7-0 lead with 10:18 left in the opening quarter.
And Tommy wasn't the only Bebie having a big night. John Bebie, his sophomore sibling, returned a punt 70 yards for a score with 6:58 left in the opening quarter. The younger Bebie muffed the punt, picked up the ball, then went up the left sideline for the score, giving Rocky River a 14-0 advantage. He also returned a second-half kickoff for a score.
Spies later completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Stan Heuler to give the Pirates a 20-0 lead with 4:15 left in the opening quarter. That drive was set up by an interception by junior Jake Gura.
Although most of the Pirate scores came on big plays in the early part of the game, they had two drives for scores before halftime.
The Pirates opened up a 33-0 lead with 8:39 left in the half by driving 82 yards on eight plays, capped by Spies' 10-yard run.
On their next drive, Rocky River drove 59 yards in seven plays with Tommy Bebie scoring on a 6-yard run as the Pirates took the 40-0 halftime advantage.
With the Pirates playing backups in the second half, the Warriors managed to cut into the lead when Sean McNamara hit Patrick Comerfort for a 30-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 40-7.
However, John Bebie's 77-yard return on the kickoff gave the Pirates their 40-point cushion.
Fairview's final score came with 5:51 left in the contest when McNamara hit Declan Jewitt with a 4-yard scoring pass.
“This was a long time coming,” Wells said. “We've ups and downs, ins and outs. This pandemic has really been bad. This is a special group of kids. We took our lumps last year. And they worked hard, and we can see the hard work has paid off. It's a great group of young kids.”
Next week at 7 p.m. Rocky River (1-0) will take on Holy Name at home, while Fairview (0-1) will host Parma.
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.