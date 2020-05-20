One of the best parts of the end of the school year for many students is being recognized in special ceremonies for all their hard work. The Rocky River City Schools wanted to continue that tradition, but in a new, 2020 kind of way. On May 13, the high school held a virtual honors ceremony to congratulate more than 200 honorees in grades nine through 12.
“Since we couldn’t do anything in-person we wanted to do something online to honor them,” said district spokesperson Greg Murphy.
The virtual ceremony came complete with a program listing every student who was honored as well as a recorded speech from Principal Rob Winton commending students for the achievement. The ceremony also had a video presentation of every honoree.
“Maintaining a high level of academic performance is not an easy task,” Winton said in a video address to the students. “It requires dedication, resilience and self-discipline.”
Most notably, more than 40 seniors graduated with honors for all four years of school. This includes Kira Katterle, Kaitlyn Nock, Jack Sierputowski, Morgan Schuld and Joshua O’Halla who were also named National Merit finalists earlier this year.
To watch the honors ceremony and see the complete list of students with honors, please go to https://www.rrcs.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=63AY0G2&dasi=3G0Y.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
