John Lewis, owner of Jan Dell Flowers, can remember when nearby Burntwood Tavern was a movie theater, Once Upon a Time Toys was a Marshall’s Drug Store and there was a Cleveland Trust Bank at the end of the road. Back then, his flower shop on Detroit Road in Rocky River was just starting to take root in the community.
Today, with walls lined with greeting cards, novelties like model trains and hand-dipped candles and of course flowers, Jan Dell Flowers gets ready to celebrate 75 years in business. It is the oldest mom-and-pop shop in the city.
“I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been doing this for so long in such a great community,” Lewis, 72, said. “It’s a milestone and I think a lot of it has to do with giving customers good value and good service.”
Lewis grew up in Rocky River. From a very young age — younger than he can remember — he worked in the shop started in 1945 by his parents, George and Jane. They bought an existing flower store next to the Burntwood Tavern, which used to be a movie theater, on May 13, 1945 and moved it to its current location five years later. In those days, his mother also ran a dress shop attached to the flower shop.
When he got his driver’s license, his parents gave him the keys to the store’s VW Bus to start making deliveries. That job is one of his favorite memories.
“My parents taught me that you have to keep your nose to the grindstone through both the good and the bad,” he said. Both parents have died, Jane at 94 in March, just two months before the store’s anniversary.
When the pandemic arrived, Jan Dell took a hit much like other stores in the area. Its supply chain, which includes growers in South America, almost completely shut down and Lewis could only afford to give his four employees two weeks of pay before furloughing them. Despite this, his store reopened, partly because Lewis owns the building.
This is not the first time Jan Dell Flowers has weathered adversity. When stores like the May Company, which became Macy’s in 2006, and Higbee’s began selling discounted clothing, his family had to stop selling clothes and switch to giftware. The store also survived when grocery stores such as the nearby Heinen’s began offering fresh-cut flowers.
Lewis owned Neil Connor Florist in Bay Village from 1971 to 1985. He merged that store into Jan Dell.
Jan Dell Flowers has gone from selling dresses to selling giftware like plates, candles and model trains in the store and online.
“It’s satisfying to be around as long as we have been,” Lewis said. “It’s important that there are still shops like ours around where customers can come and experience something personal.”
Lewis has considered retiring. He plans to run the store on the side while he spends more time with his wife, Dianne, and daughters, Sarah a CPA in California and Carrie an intervention specialist for the City of Parma’s school district. However, that is in the future. In the meantime, customers can find him working in the shop.
It’s unclear how Lewis will celebrate the store’s accomplishment of 75 years. However, he is considering having an event in November or December to commemorate his family’s longevity in the community.
“I think it’s important to have a store in the community that has a close personal relationship with its customers,” Lewis said.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.