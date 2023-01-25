The West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church will offer a labyrinth walk on Feb. 19 as a way to quiet and center the mind and open it to contemplation and prayer.
The walk, which is a form of meditation, will be from 2-5 p.m. at the church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd. in Rocky River. It is free and open to the public.
“We wanted everyone in the community to start the new year with a way to help let go of the bad things from the past,” Senior Minister Andrew Makar said. “We had around 150 people at the first event. This is the first time in many years that West Shore has offered a labyrinth walk.”
Makar explained that the event will help those who attends with their spiritual well-being.
Stations will be set up around the walk. One will allow people to light a candle to remember loved ones. Another station will have slips of paper to write something that they’d like to let go of, allowing the paper to burn and dissolve before their eyes.
The history of the Labyrinth Walk dates back to medieval times. It is considered a form of walking meditation. It is meant to focus the mind and put the walker in tune with spiritual reality. The walk involves entering a winding path of a labyrinth, walking slowly in order to quiet the mind.
“It has been a fantastic and nourishing experience for people,” Makar said. “It helps to remind people that they are enough and that they can’t help others if they are not willing to help themselves. Anybody can come. The event is not about converting anyone. It is about connecting with others and yourself.”
It’s the second of a new monthly event program held on the third Sunday of each month. The. The walk will be located in Baker Hall.
