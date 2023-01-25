The West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church will offer a labyrinth walk on Feb. 19 as a way to quiet and center the mind and open it to contemplation and prayer.

The walk, which is a form of meditation, will be from 2-5 p.m. at the church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd. in Rocky River. It is free and open to the public. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.