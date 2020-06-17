While members of the community won’t see its historic green neon sign glowing bright against its shiplap walls anytime soon, Rocky River’s Rustic on Center Ridge Road is very much open.
The sign isn’t the only change that customers will notice when they return to the restaurant known for its cabin-style dining. The 73-year-old restaurant has implemented changes to comply with social-distancing guidelines, according to owner Gary Riegelsberger.
“We’re ready to get back to work and serve our customers,” he said.
The restaurant reopened to the public on May 21 and took steps to make sure its staff and customers would be safe. This included reducing the number seats from 90 to 60 in the dining room, switching to paper menus and designating a primary entrance and exit from the building to ensure traffic wouldn’t get congested. Tables are cleaned after each use and the entire restaurant is cleaned every two hours, Riegelsberger said.
The restaurant, known for its meatloaf, chicken pot pie and chicken paprikash, is open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Business has been slow since the reopening, but the owner believes it will rebound in a few more weeks.
There was uncertainty before the restaurant reopened. The day after St. Patrick’s Day, Rustic laid off almost all of its 28 employees. During that time, the business operated with only four employees, including Rieglesberger, for a carryout business. The crew arrived early in the morning to prepare food for the entire day. Now, most of his staff members have returned to work.
“When the state shutdown was announced, I thought we would close for good,” Rieglesberger said, noting that at first, business was so slow that he contemplated whether it was financially worthwhile to stay open. The business stayed afloat after receiving a small business loan through the CARES act, which it applied for three times before getting accepted.
While he hasn’t taken time to assess the financial impact the pandemic has had on his business, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t hurt. For example, the restaurant goes through about 300 pounds of meat in a week and meat prices rose substantially during the shutdown. Ground meat, which is used for chili and meatloaf, normally goes for $2.20 per pound but now costs $6.50 and beef chuck for pot roasts that used to go for $3.50 now goes for $8.50 a pound.
“It’s hard to say how I fared percentage-wise and (it) will probably be a couple of months until all of this blows over before I can make an observation about what I did or didn’t gain,” he said.
Rustic was opened in 1947 by Riegelsberger’s grandfather Tony Riegelsberger on a small parcel of what used to be farmland. During that time, it sat across from a drive-in movie theater and Szabo Shoes, which closed last summer.
With business slowly coming back after weeks of uncertainty, Riegelsberger is grateful that the community kept him going through it all.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen next, but we kept at it and fought to survive to hope that there would be a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Thankfully, because of the great support we got from the community, there was.”
