Rocky River is the 13th-safest city in the United States and fifth-safest in Ohio, based on information gathered by SafeWise, an independent research firm that specializes in safety research. Mayor Pamela Bobst made the announcement during City Council’s meeting on July 27.
“Just like every other department on the Westshore, we work really hard to make sure our community is safe,” said police Lt. George Lichman.“It feels wonderful for our department and it feels great to have a safe ranking.”
The rankings are based on two sets of data compiled over three years. They include property crime and violent crime. Rocky River’s property crime rate sits at 3.2% and violent crime rate at 0.1% per 1,000 people. This is the first year the city has made the list, according to SafeWise.
The research firm creates its lists using FBI crime statistics and U.S. Census population data to rank each city in every state. The purpose of the ranking system is to spark a conversation about how cities can make their communities safer.
One thing Lichman believes has contributed to the high marks is the Rocky River Citizen Police Academy, which teaches residents about the work the city’s police department is doing. He also believes the department’s strong connection with the community played a major role in the ranking.
The police department has 33 officers on staff. Last year, officers handled more than 18,000 calls or complaints and 3,529 criminal and traffic offenses, according to information provided by the department.
No other cities on the Westshore made it on the top 20 list of safest cities in the country, North Ridgeville is the only other city on the Westshore to join the list of safest cities in Ohio, placing 6th.
“We’re very fortunate to live in a community like this because it’s not just the safety forces,” Lichman said. “It’s because we have great residents concerned about safety just as much as we are.”
