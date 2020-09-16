Despite the changing season, the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce is ready to flex its green thumb. The organization is looking to fill the final volunteer spots for its “Planting Day,” Saturday at City Hall. The event aims to breathe new life into City Hall Park by updating the greenspace around its gazebo, said event organizer Steve Polly.
“The gazebo at city hall is a beautiful place, but it has really dated scenery,” he said. “We want to remove the existing foliage there and plant something new there that will brighten the space.”
So far, 12 people have volunteered, but there are still eight spots open. To volunteer, visit www.rockyriverchamber.com, call 440-331-1140 or email info@rockyriverchamber.com.
The project is part of the organization’s Public Service Committee led by Polly and At-Large Councilman Chistopher Klym. Volunteers will plant 286 plants around the gazebo, including geraniums and other perennials. Planting will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are required to wear masks and bring their own gloves.
The project is designed by Ground Works Land Design of Westlake. Designers Joseph Stark and Tony Nasrallah believe the timing is perfect.
“Fall is actually the best time to garden because the cool air and warm ground allows plants to spread their roots and build a strong foundation before the winter months,” Nasrallah said. “This allows them to come back for the spring.”
This is the second phase of a project the organization began last year involving gardening around the city’s aquatic center. The project was originally planned for May, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Currently, the gazebo is minimally surrounded by shrubs that blend in with the park’s surroundings. It has long been a staple as the site of the Summer Sunset Concert series. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angela Barth hopes the improvements will bring continued joy to the community.
“The gazebo is a focal point for our city. We hope that this project will add to that experience and give new memories to our residents,” she said.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.