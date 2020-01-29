BAY VILLAGE
Runners could be dashing through the snow next month to raise money for Bay Village athletics.
The SnoBall Run begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at Bay High School, 29230 Wolf Road.
Hosted by the Bay Rockets Association, the seventh annual fundraiser will feature a 5k run and 1-mile walk that starts at the high school and go through several neighborhoods in the community. After the run, there will be a pancake breakfast for all runners where the day’s top finishers will receive Second Sole gift cards, said Paul Sutherland, Bay Rockets Association president.
Advance registration fees are $25 for adults and $20 for students until Feb. 14. Race-day registration fees are $30 for adults and $25 for students. Participants will receive a knit hat to commemorate the run. To register, go to bayrocketsassociation.com/snoball.
The association aims to raise money for new equipment, uniforms or anything else that’s needed throughout the year. About 2,500 student athletes will benefit from the fundraiser, Sutherland said.
The run started in 2013 and is the organization’s largest fundraiser. Last year the group raised more than $7,000 for Bay Middle School and the high school. In the past, the organization purchased a basketball shooting machine, travel bags and uniforms for the high school’s athletics program, said Athletic Director Matt Spellman.
Organizers hope the fundraiser will also bring the community together. Coaches and athletes from a number of the district’s 30 teams, including football and hockey, will run in the event.
“To us, the school is the center of the community,” Spellman said. “Hopefully this run will allow people to meet the coaches and the players and bring them together. In my mind, if we could do that, it makes it worthwhile.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-571-8797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.