BAY VILLAGE
The Bay Village City School District opposes a statewide voucher program that affects public school funding.
The school board adopted a resolution on Jan. 13, rejecting the program as “ill-conceived.”
“We wanted to support a number of districts across the state of ohio to communicate our concerns about how the legislation is worded currently,” Superintendent Jodie Hausmann said.
While the program, known as EdCHOICE,doesn't affect Bay, Hausmann said it’s possible it could at some point in the future. The board adopted the resolution to show support for the districts that are affected by it.The board joins a number of school districts including Fairview Park trying to sway Ohio lawmakers in changing the program’s laws over the next few weeks.
The program provides public tax dollars to pay tuition for students attending private schools. The scholarship has been around since 2005 to give students from “underperforming” public schools, based on their scores on the state-issued report card, scholarships to attend participating nonpublic schools.
However, due to numerous changes to Ohio law over the past decade, the number of vouchers has increased substantially. In the 2018-19 school year, 300 schools were eligible for the program. This year there are over 1,000, according to documents provided by the Educational Service Center of Lorain County.
“I think that were some unintended consequences to the legislation that it seems like some folks are working hard to resolve,” Hausmann said. “For 400 schools to reach up to 1,200 schools to be eligible that was a significant increase across the state because they identify schools based on set score not on their overall scores is a huge change.”
A voucher for an elementary student is about $4,650 and one for a high school student is $6,000, according to the center. Once students get a voucher, they can continue to receive them throughout their education, even if the school’s grade improves. That affects their home school’s public funding.
The program’s grading system has drawn criticism from education officials across Ohio. If a school receives a D or an F on one component of the report card, such as K-3 literacy or graduation rate, then the school is eligible for the scholarship, according to the center.
The Bay Village school board’s resolution said the program unfairly favors private and parochial schools. It has been forwarded to state legislators.
“The board believes that the EdChoice voucher program as it currently exists presents serious constitutional issues regarding the separation of church and state and the funding of religious institutions with public tax dollars,” the resolution says.
About 30 school officials from districts like Strasburg, Tuslaw and Cleveland Heights held a news conference on Jan. 16, in Stark county outlining their concerns with the program and its expansion. The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland also posted on their Facebook page urging people to call their representatives and express their concerns with the program.
There are an estimated 1.8 million students attend public schools in Ohio. In the 2018-19 school year, only 22,608 participated in the program, which cost about $107 million, according to the Ohio Department of Education..
In Cuyahoga County, there are about 60 schools that are eligible for the program, including two elementary schools in North Olmsted and one in Lakewood, according to the department. Thirty five schools are eligible in Lorain County, including elementary schools in Avon, Avon Lake and the intermediate school in the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake city district.
