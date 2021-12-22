The school board is preparing for January and the two new members joining the board in the new year, but not without acknowledging the two members leaving.
At the district’s Dec. 6 meeting, the board passed two resolutions recognizing Lisa Priemer and Dave Vegh for their multiple years serving on the board.
Neither ran for re-election in November, leaving Scott Schulz as the only incumbent in the race. Amy Huntley and Andrey Stojic were elected to fill the two seats while voters retained Schulz.
“Lisa, I always think of you as a steady leader through the treasurer search, superintendent situation and the pandemic,” said Paul Vincent, elected to the board in 2019. “Dave, I always think of you as a bridge-builder, especially during our more intense meetings over the summer where you would always step up to say, ‘You know me, I’m your neighbor. Let’s not lose sight of the connections we have in the community.’”
The first resolution acknowledged Vegh, who served on the board for three years and was vice president throughout the last year.
The second resolution offered appreciation to Priemer, who has been on the board for six years, serving as vice president and this past year as president of the board.
“I’d like to thank both of you for continuously being kid-focused,” Interim Superintendent Char Shryock said. “You’ve always been supportive of administrators, teachers, our classified team, but it’s always been about the children.”
Shryock said the two worked with her on the curriculum committee and always asked questions that pushed the school district in a positive way.
“I want to say thank you to everyone here and that I appreciate everything that you have done for our children,” Priemer said. “The community might not always agree with what we’re doing, but I know everyone here is focused on children and honestly wants what’s best for children and that makes me feel good.”
