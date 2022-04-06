As Bay Village schools enters its second century, Scot T. Prebles will serve as the new superintendent for Bay Village City Schools. The school board met Saturday and voted unanimously to hire Prebles, 57, who’s been superintendent for Forest Hills School District near Cincinnati since 2015. He will start at the beginning of August.
The board gave Prebles a five-year contract and a starting annual salary of $180,000.
“I am humbled by this decision and excited to get started,” said Prebles. “This will be a team effort and we are going to make you proud. I will do everything I can to maintain and expand the lighthouse district status of Bay Village Schools in our state and nationally.”
Prior to serving as superintendent of Forest Hills School District, Prebles was superintendent at Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District and Granville Exempted Village School District.
Prebles said he and his wife Leah are excited to move to the area. His oldest son is a sophomore at Miami University, but his youngest is graduating high school and will likely move with his parents.
He was drawn to the position due to the community’s interest in the schools.
“The respect for education and the desire for community partners to work together to ensure that we have a great school district that is a vibrant part of the community and giving back to it,” Prebles said. “People have their own concerns and their issues but at the end of the day there is a clear resounding example to me here that people are interested and they want their schools to do well.”
The Cincinnati native has spent 35 years in education. He received his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology Education and a Master’s in Administrative Educational Leadership from Miami University.
He serves as an Executive Committee Board Member for both the Alliance for High-Quality Education and the High Aims PD Consortium. He is a member of the BASA (Buckeye Association of School Administrators) Central Office Professional Development Committee and a Committee Co-Chair for the Cupp/Patterson Ohio Fair Funding.
Interim superintendent Char Shryock, who also worked as the district’s Director of Teaching and Learning, was one of the six semi-finalists. She did not have the set of qualifications the board sought in a superintendent, board president Paul Vincent said.
“In our discussions early on, what we were looking for and through feedback from the community and staff was that we were looking for various levels of experience,” he said. “It’s much different being a principal than a superintendent and the two finalists had experience as principals and superintendents and were in the classroom.”
The other finalist was Ben Richards who is the superintendent for Valley View Local School District in Germantown, near Dayton.
Forest Hills Local School District has 7,445 students. Bay Village has 2,500 students.
Prebles is looking forward to learning more about the district as it celebrates 100 years of education throughout the rest of the year and plans on coming up as the school year winds down to meet the community.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
