Mittens and wrapped presents are waiting for Fairview Park families to pick them up at Fairview Park High School, thanks to Carrie Sullivan’s efforts.
The district’s family and community engagement coordinator worked with community organizations such as the Fairview Park Women’s Club and school organizations such as the Mosaic Club, Key Club and cheerleaders to sponsor the families.
“We all work together collectively because sometimes we have kids here and some at the elementary,” Sullivan said. “We coordinate with each other and the families to make sure that we’re helping everybody and getting our things straight.”
Sullivan said the families will send requests for certain items that she passes on to the sponsors into different categories of needs, wants and fun items for children up to the age of 18 who live in the home. Families also have the option of requesting a meal.
“This year is the most we’ve had at 15,” Sullivan said.
She added the sponsors begin reaching out in the fall to begin buying for the families and it continues to grow each year. “My form fills up within a day of posting.”
“This year has been a difficult year with COVID and different things happening where I actually had two families ask if we could help with a Christmas tree for the first time,” Sullivan said. “The assistant principal at Gilles-Sweet Elementary was at Home Depot and purchased the trees we were able to donate to them.”
Sullivan said the best part of it all is the messages and looks on the families’ faces when they come to pick up the gifts.
Dan Rajkovich, communications and marketing coordinator for the district, said that in districts where he worked previously, these types of projects were mostly individual
efforts.
“It’s nice that the kids get involved in something like this,” Rajkovich said. “Especially with the cheerleaders and Key Club and Mosaic Club and Student Council who get together to make this positive change.”
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
