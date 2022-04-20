Bay Village is the only school district in Cuyahoga County with any Purple Star schools selected this year.
The Purple Star distinction recognizes schools that show a significant commitment to serving students and families connected to the nation’s armed forces.
Among the 94 first-time Ohio schools named were Normandy Elementary School, Westerly Elementary School, Bay Middle School and Bay High School. This is the first year the district has applied for and received the distinction. Over 160 other schools earned a renewal after three years.
“My main motivation in applying for this distinction is I’m always looking for opportunities to support students and our families, especially those on the edges,” said interim Superintendent Char Shryock. “I’m always looking for opportunities to grow our district and meet everyone’s needs. Our military-connected families are an important part of who we are as a district.”
Shryock said the district looked at current students and their families as well as alumni and community members who have connections to the armed forces.
She was beyond excited when the news was released.
“When we talk about One Rocket Nation, we celebrate and support all of the members of our school community,” Shryock said. “We are intentional about adding resources to our district website and are intentional about honoring our military-connected alumni by updating our military honor roll and by providing opportunities for veterans.”
The district will hold the designation until 2025.
In November, the school board passed a resolution in support of military-connected children and families. The district also created a webpage for military families and celebrated them with Veterans Day, Military Family Month in November and various activities.
The district is also celebrating the Month of the Military Child in Aprilby sharing family photos on social media and during daily announcements within each building.
The Bay Village Schools’ Purple Star Committee consists of Shryock, Board of Education Member Dr. Scott Schulz, Mike and Bernadette Power, Dave Shah, Walter Topp and April and Walter Harper.
Committee member Bernadette Power, a current parent with two students in the district, is appreciative of all the work Shryock has put into this initiative. Her family knows first-hand what it’s like to move from coast to coast for her husband Mike’s career as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“As a military family, we know how important community support and resources are when moving to a new area,” Power said. “Superintendent Shryock has worked tirelessly to bring this Purple Star designation to Bay Village Schools.”
Shryock said future steps for the district include keeping the website current and partnering with the community group.
“The ongoing dialogue for what military-connected students need and what their families need is necessary,” Shryock said.
