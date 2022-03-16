Members of two Rocky River non-teacher unions will see a 1% base pay boost starting July 1.
The school board unanimously approved one-year bargaining agreements on March 9 with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Locals 381 and 681, which represents bus drivers, custodians, food service workers and educational aides.
District Treasurer Greg Markus said the agreements were rollovers and not new agreements. The one-year agreement expires June 30, 2023.
“We say all of our employees, teachers and administrators have been under a three-year agreement or handbook and each year there was a 2% base raise then experience raises,” Markus said. “We’ve been at 2%, but this next time it will be 1%.”
He said this will add $39,000 to the district’s expenses. There were no changes to benefits or health care coverage.
“It was essentially what we thought was the best way forward given where the district is at with a levy failing and coming off of COVID,” Markus said. “We just felt that was the best way to move forward and keep the district running.”
Markus said there are also step increases such as Local 381, which goes with raises for steps, meaning years of work, one to 10 and again at 15 and 20. He said for Local 381 it is a 2.7% increase each step as they have more experience.
“Somebody in the one to 10 steps would have a 3.7% increase, but if someone is at step 11 or 12 they’ll only receive the 1% because there’s no step for them until 15,” he said. “Our staff is 50/50 between folks who are on steps and folks who are stepped out.”
Stepped out refers to employees who are at a year of experience not recognized with an additional raise.
Markus said the contracts will open next year for negotiations and the percentages will have to be renegotiated again. He added that non-union district employees follow the union agreements.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.