NORTH RIDGEVILLE
North Ridgeville school district leaders do not want to lose at the polls March 17 like they did Nov. 5.
So they are holding meetings to discuss Issue 13, a substitute 10-year tax levy that would raise $10.6 million annually for daily operating expenses.
School leaders met Jan. 22 with a dozen residents inside the Ranger High-Tech Academy cafeteria for the first of five public informational meetings about the levy. They are asking voters to approve the substitute levy so four existing operating levies can be combined into one 11.72-mill levy.
North Ridgeville City Schools Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio stressed that the levy would not raise taxes or fund new construction.
“First and foremost, we need operating funding,” Ramsey-Caserio said. “This funding is critical. Right now, we need operating. It’s important. Think of your home budgets and what it would be like losing 40% of it. How would you be able to operate if you lost 40% of it?”
She added that the district needs the money to keep staffing at present levels. Eighty percent of the levy money would be used for staff salaries.
Voters defeated this same levy and a bond issue in November. That levy would have been ongoing instead of 10 years and the bond issue would have provided a new high school, elementary school and a performing arts center.
Parent Doug Cormack, like others at the meeting, supported the school district in November and will again in March.
“A good system is a good community,” said Cormack, who has daughters in kindergarten and fourth grade and a son in second grade. “I couldn’t imagine anyone not wanting this passed.”
He and his wife, Lisa, moved their family to North Ridgeville a year ago and quickly saw the need for the levy and the bond issue.
“I definitely think it’s necessary,” Cormack said about the levy. “I don’t want to see our schools at the bottom. I want to see them at the top. There’s no reason we can’t have it. We need people to show up at the ballot, that’s all.”
Rudy Ackerman and his wife, Nicole, who have lived in North Ridgeville for less than three years, echoed Cormack.
“A lot of young families are moving here,” said Rudy Ackerman, who has two daughters, a 2-year-old and one in third grade. “I don’t understand how you couldn’t support the levy whether you have kids in the school or not.”
North Ridgeville is the fastest-growing city in Northeast Ohio and the second-fastest in the state behind Dublin, a Columbus suburb. North Ridgeville schools grew by 700 students in the past decade, and increased from 4,528 students last year to 4,614 this year.
“It’s a good problem to have, but challenges come with it,” Ramsey-Caserio said. “As the community grows, we need to accommodate for that in our schools. We need funding and space.”
Other meetings are scheduled for: 6 p.m. Monday at North Ridgeville High School, 34600 Bainbridge Road; 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Liberty Elementary School, 5700 Jaycox Road; and 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Early Child Learning Community, 5490 Mills Creek Lane.
Those planning on attending the meetings can RSVP on the North Ridgeville Citizens for Better Schools website, nrcbs.org.
The second meeting was held Tuesday at North Ridgeville Academic Center.
